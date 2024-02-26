Are The Married At First Sight Australia Weddings Legal?

26 February 2024, 18:45

MAFS Australia has a new cast for 2024
MAFS Australia has a new cast for 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

With a new season on our screens in the UK, we desperately need to know; Are the weddings in MAFS Australia legal and binding? Just how real is the show?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There’s something in the chaos of watching strangers meet and immediately get married that really gets our blood pumping. So when it was announced that the 2024 season of Married At First Sight Australia would be airing in the UK, there were parties on the street!

With the return of Australia’s three experts on the show, Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and of course, our beloved, Mel Schilling, the show will kick off with the first batch of couples expertly paired with one another and then married off in elaborate wedding celebrations.

And with every wedding on each season of MAFS brings the ultimate question over whether these weddings are legal, an important question especially given how much drama these new relationships bring.

Are the Married At First Sight Australia weddings legally binding? Just how ‘real’ is this reality show?

The MAFS marriages are dramatic - and fans want to know if they're legal
The MAFS marriages are dramatic - and fans want to know if they're legal. Picture: Channel Nine

Do Married At First Sight Australia couples get legally married?

Thankfully, we can tell you that the weddings on Australian MAFS are not legally binding.

A spokesperson for Channel Nine, where the show is broadcast in Australia, confirmed this in an interview with Now To Love, "In order to comply with the Australian Marriage Act (1961) which requires one month and one day notification, a marriage in law was not conducted."

"Each participant embarked on a commitment ceremony with a wedding celebrant with all due intention to commit fully to this union for the duration of the experiment. At the end of the experiment, they are given the option to continue with the relationship or go their separate ways."

So there you have it, on the Australian version of MAFS, none of the weddings are actually legally recognised, which means there’s no need for divorce if the couples break up… and considering how many couples seem to break up, this feels like a good thing.

But while the marriages are legit, don’t let that affect your perception of the show. The experts really emphasise that the contestants should act like they are in a legally binding agreement with their significant other, and take the experiment as seriously as they can.

A spokesperson confirmed that the weddings in MAFS Australia are not legally binding.
A spokesperson confirmed that the weddings in MAFS Australia are not legally binding. Picture: Channel Nine

Is Married at First Sight Australia real?

Now you know the marriages aren’t actually legally binding, we’re sure you’re questioning just how ‘real’ this reality show is, well Married At First Sight is as real as a produced reality show can be.

The show maintains that it is definitely an ‘unscripted’ television show, despite it sometimes feeling otherwise.

In the past, contestants of MAFS Australia have talked about how, whilst unscripted, the producers have input in how contestants phrase certain things.

Former cast member Olivia Frazer from the 2022 season of the show spoke about how producers asked contestants to rephrase sentences back at them, in an Instagram Q&A that she hosted, "You have to repeat back the questions producers ask you, which is why it sometimes sounds scripted."

Watch the latest teaser for MAFS

This sort of request seems reasonable from an editing standpoint, however what really puts the show’s legitimacy into question is how many ex-contestants, such as Billy Vincent, Susie Bradley, Mike Gunner, Sam Ball and Dino Hira, had a background in acting before joining the show.

Were they brought in as ‘actors’ or were they interested in joining the show to build a profile for themselves as actors?

Our gut says it’s probably the latter and if they were still open to the experience of finding love, the show remains real enough.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS UK 2023 has nearly come to an end

Who’s Still Together From MAFS UK 2023?

Married at First Sight UK: Are Jordan and Erica still together?

Married At First Sight UK: Are Jordan And Erica Still Together?

Everything you need to know about Peggy Rose from MAFS

Peggy Rose From MAFS UK 2023 Age, Job And Where She Is Now

Our favourite looks on the SAG Awards 2024 red carpet

SAG Awards 2024 Best Dressed: From Selena Gomez To Billie Eilish

Joanna Chimonides has revealed the rift that never aired between her and Arabella Chi

There Was A Love Island All Stars Feud That Never Aired

We are expecting the Love Island reunion show to be very soon

Will There Be A Love Island All Stars Reunion 2024?

Here's a look at all of Zendaya's iconic looks for the Dune: Part Two press run

All Zendaya's Iconic Looks From Dune 2 Press Run

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy finally went Insta' official

One Day’s Leo Woodall And Meghann Fahy Just Gave The People What They Wanted

Here's where to watch 'Anyone But You'

Where To Watch And Stream 'Anyone But You'

Love Island All Stars has come to an end

Love Island All Stars Fans Declare ‘Their Real Winner’ After The Final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits