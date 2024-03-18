Anne-Marie Confirms Arrival Of First Baby With Husband Slowthai

18 March 2024, 14:00 | Updated: 18 March 2024, 14:04

Anne-Marie and Slowthai have become parents
Anne-Marie and Slowthai have become parents. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Pop star Anne-Marie has welcomed her first baby, confirming the news by taking her newborn out for a walk with husband Slowthai.

Days after it emerged Anne-Marie is apparently married to rapper Slowthai, it’s been revealed the ‘2002’ singer has given birth to her first baby.

The musician, 32, kept her pregnancy understandably out of the public eye and welcomed a baby daughter reportedly named Seven, a tribute to her favourite number which she apparently considers her angel number.

Reports about Anne-Marie's daughter surfaced at the weekend, but she chose to confirm the news with a public outing with her new family, pushing the pram as Slowthai, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, picked up the little one for a cuddle.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline the couple can't stop beaming down at their new baby girl.

A source told the tabloids on Saturday: “Anne-Marie and Slowthai have had a baby daughter they've named Seven.

Anne-Marie was spotted wearing a diamond ring last summer
Anne-Marie was spotted wearing a diamond ring last summer. Picture: Getty

“It is Anne-Marie's lucky number and she even has 0707 tattooed on her because she sees them as her angel numbers.

“She was born last month in and both of them are absolutely delighted. Anne-Marie has always wanted to be a mum so this is an amazing time for her.”

Anne-Marie has cleared her Instagram account and hasn’t posted on social media since the start of February when she posted on X to promote her appearance on Michael McIntyre’s TV show.

Slowthai and Anne-Marie apparently married in 2022
Slowthai and Anne-Marie apparently married in 2022. Picture: Getty

Slowthai has also been quiet on his socials for months, with his Instagram account also empty.

The couple’s baby news comes after it was claimed earlier this week they married two years ago in a ceremony in Las Vegas.

Anne-Marie never confirmed her marriage but she was spotted wearing a diamond ring last summer, while Slowthai was also reportedly seen with a wedding band.

