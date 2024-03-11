Vanessa Hudgens Debuts Baby Bump On Oscars Red Carpet

11 March 2024, 10:19 | Updated: 11 March 2024, 10:21

Vanessa Hudgens reveals she is pregnant at the Oscars 2024
Vanessa Hudgens reveals she is pregnant at the Oscars 2024. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

A glowing Vanessa Hudgens revealed that she is pregnant on the Oscars 2024 red carpet.

The Oscars 2024 was definitely a night to remember, with Billie Eilish making history by winning two Oscars by the age of 22 years old and then our childhood sweetheart Vanessa Hudgens giving the pregnancy reveal of the century.

The High School Musical actress shocked us all by stepping onto the Oscars red carpet cradling her expecting tum in a stunning fitted black gown. Among all the excitement of the Academy Awards this was a sure stand out moment as the star gave a huge grin to the cameras.

As well as revealing her pregnancy to the world, Vanessa hosted the official pre-show programme with Dancing With the Stars professional Julianne Hough. After the event she took to Insta to say: "Oscars 2024, One for the books!"

After the big reveal in a pretty modest black dress, Vanessa let loose for the Vanity Fair after party where she sported a mesh dress with nothing but some black underwear underneath. Wow, she really is mother!

Last December Vanessa married baseball player Cole Tucker in Mexico and this will be their first child together. Fans will likely be shocked by the reveal after Vanessa addressed "rude" speculation that she was pregnant in a podcast earlier in the week.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards. Picture: Getty

Speaking on the 'She Pivots' podcast, which was released on Wednesday, the actress said: "I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful.

"I went out on my bachelorette party in October and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, 'Oh my god, you're pregnant'."

Vanessa went on: "I'm sorry I don't wear Spanx every day and am a real woman and have a real body. Don't make assumptions in all aspects of life, but especially over other women's bodies." You tell 'em V! No one should be making assumptions anyone's body.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

But now that Vanessa has shared her exciting news fans can't wait to meet her bundle of joy, if she so happens to share them with the world. One fan wrote on X: "The baby is gonna be so beautiful."

The actress has spoken about how she has always wanted to be a mother and at 35 years old she seems to have made her preferred timeline, as in September 2022 she had told Nylon: “I always thought that around 36, 37 is when I would want to have kids, and that still plays. I don’t feel panicked about it.”

Liza Koshy completely gobsmacked to find out that Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant at the Oscars
Liza Koshy completely gobsmacked to find out that Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant at the Oscars. Picture: Getty

Vanessa has been with the father of the child since 2020, they adorably met through a Zoom meditation seminar hosted by Joe Jonas at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before marrying Cole, she had famously dated her High School Musical costar Zac Efron between 2006 and 2010, and later dated Dune Part 2 star Austin Butler for nine years before they ended things in January 2020.

