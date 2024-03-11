Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Moments You Missed

The Oscars 2024 red carpet was full of glamorous outfits and wholesome moments. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

From Vanessa Hudgens’ baby bump to Ryan Gosling’s family outing, here are the Oscars red carpet moments you missed.

The Oscars 2024 was another star-studded affair with films like Oppenheimer, Poor Things and The Holdovers winning big, while Billie Eilish and Finneas made history as the youngest winners to win twice at the prestigious academy awards, going home with Best Original Song for Barbie.

But before the award-giving had even got started, the action was all on the red carpet, kicked off with a pregnancy announcement from Disney alumni Vanessa Hudgens.

And that wasn't the only scroll-stopping moment, Barbie star Ryan Gosling made the event a family affair while Cynthia Erivo included a nod to her upcoming film Wicked in her outfit.

Here are all the red carpet moments you missed from the Oscars 2024.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

Vanessa Hudgens announces she’s pregnant by debuting her baby bump

High School Musical star Vanessa announced she’s pregnant with her first child with husband Cole Tucker on the Oscars red carpet, arriving in a bump-hugging black dress that sent fans wild.

You saw the arrival snaps, but did you see her after party outfit? We have no words for this gorgeous sheer number.

Billie Eilish's Oscars red carpet outfit was a nod to Barbie's creator. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish’s red carpet look was a tribute to Ruth Handler

Billie’s Chanel outfit for the Oscars 2024 appeared to be inspired by Ruth Handler, the creator of Barbie.

Cynthia Erivo attends the Oscars 2024 in a Wicked-inspired gown. Picture: Getty

Cynthia Erivo wows in green, a nod to her role in Wicked

Cynthia’s green leather outfit featuring dramatic shoulder pads and elegant ruffles were a nod to her upcoming role in Wicked where she stars as Elphaba.

Ryan Gosling and his sister Mandi Gosling attend the Oscars 2024. Picture: Getty

Ryan Gosling was joined by his family on the Oscars red carpet

‘I’m Just Ken’ singer Ryan Gosling, who also performed on the night, brought his mum, dad and sister to the Oscars. He even posed with sister Mandi on the red carpet. Cute!

Zendaya looked incredible in a metallic palm-tree print dress. Picture: Getty

Zendaya wows with effortless glam

Zendaya stepped away from her Dune-inspired wardrobe for a pink and grey metallic gown featuring a palm tree print. She teamed the effortlessly glamorous look with a bouncy lob and natural makeup.

Florence Pugh on the Oscars 2024 red carpet. Picture: Getty

Florence Pugh continues her silver reign of Dune-inspired outfits

Florence kind of stuck to the Dune-theme, showing up in a silver dress complete with a structured bodice and chunky rope-style necklace.

Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley joined her on the Oscars 2024 red carpet. Picture: Getty

Margot Robbie moves on from Barbie fashion

Margot also ditched her press-run style of late, which was to promote Barbie, to stun in a black strapless dress instead; a corset style with a draped black skirt.

