America Ferrera’s Powerful ‘Barbie’ Monologue Is All Everyone Can Talk About

24 July 2023, 16:40

The moment that stole the show during the Barbie movie came from America Ferrera’s character, Gloria.

After months of anticipation and teasers, the Barbie movie finally dropped on July 21st starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, respectively.

Though there are so many moments that stole the show and had jaws dropping from alllll of the pink and the aesthetically pleasing sets to hearing Ryan Gosling perform his song ‘I’m Just Ken’, there was one moment in particular that had everyone leaving the cinema in awe.

America Ferrera’s speech in Barbie sparked a conversation online with the powerful words spoken by her character in the movie, Gloria.

If you’ve not seen it yet, then be warned *there are spoilers ahead!*

Gloria, who is an assistant to the chief executive of Mattel in the movie, shares a monologue that resides with so many women as she spoke to the self-love side of everyone.

Speaking about the monologue, the Ugly Betty actress told The Times: “It just hit me as the truth. There’s no woman in my life who those words aren’t true for.

“Not a single one. And when we hear the truth, it hits in a certain way, and you can’t unhear it, right?”

Here’s Gloria’s full monologue:

It is literally impossible to be a woman. You are so beautiful, and so smart, and it kills me that you don’t think you’re good enough. Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we’re always doing it wrong.

You have to be thin, but not too thin. And you can never say you want to be thin. You have to say you want to be healthy, but also you have to be thin. You have to have money, but you can’t ask for money because that’s crass. You have to be a boss, but you can’t be mean. You have to lead, but you can’t squash other people’s ideas. You’re supposed to love being a mother, but don’t talk about your kids all the damn time. You have to be a career woman, but also always be looking out for other people. You have to answer for men’s bad behavior, which is insane, but if you point that out, you’re accused of complaining.

You’re supposed to stay pretty for men, but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women because you’re supposed to be a part of the sisterhood. But always stand out and always be grateful. But never forget that the system is rigged. So find a way to acknowledge that but also always be grateful. You have to never get old, never be rude, never show off, never be selfish, never fall down, never fail, never show fear, never get out of line. It’s too hard! It’s too contradictory and nobody gives you a medal or says thank you! And it turns out in fact that not only are you doing everything wrong, but also everything is your fault.

I’m just so tired of watching myself and every single other woman tie herself into knots so that people will like us. And if all of that is also true for a doll just representing women, then I don’t even know.

- America Ferrera as Gloria in 'Barbie'

