Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Engagement & Shares First Look At Stunning Ring From Cole Tucker

10 February 2023, 10:33

Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed her engagement to Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed her engagement to Cole Tucker. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Vanessa Hudgens has shown off her gorgeous engagement ring after confirming her long-term boyfriend Cole Tucker popped the question.

Just a week after it was reported that Vanessa Hudgens and her baseball star boyfriend Cole Tucker were engaged, the High School Musical alum confirmed the exciting news!

The Princess Switch star hopped on Instagram on Thursday night to share the very first look at her stunning ring as she confirmed that Cole popped the question.

Vanessa Hudgens 'Engaged' To Baseball Star Boyfriend Cole Tucker After Two Years Together

Austin Butler Finally Credits Ex Vanessa Hudgens For Manifesting His Elvis Role

"YES. We couldn't be happier,” wrote Vanessa, as she posted a photo of her and her beau beaming alongside a closer look at her emerald-cut engagement ring.

Vanessa also confirmed their romantic engagement took place during their trip to Paris in November after TMZ previously speculated Cole got down on one knee in the city of love.

Vanessa Hudgens confirmed she's engaged to Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens confirmed she's engaged to Cole Tucker. Picture: Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

The Eiffel Tower can be seen lit up and glistening in the background of Vanessa’s engagement snaps.

Vanessa, 34, and Cole, 26 have largely kept their romance out of the limelight, with the pair occasionally posting photos of each other on their respective Instagram pages.

However, the Netflix star did previously tell Entertainment Tonight that she met her beau on Zoom during a mediation class in 2020, admitting she slid into his DMs after.

Vanessa Hudgens shared a closer look at her engagement ring from Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens shared a closer look at her engagement ring from Cole Tucker. Picture: Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have been together for two years
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have been together for two years. Picture: Getty

They’ve been together for two years now after they were first spotted holding hands whilst out and about in Los Angeles back in November 2020.

Friends and fans of the stars have been sharing their congrats messages to the newly engaged couple, with Vanessa’s younger sister Stella penning: “WE LOVE TO SEE IT,” whilst Emily In Paris star Lily Collins said: “Ahhh congrats mama!!!!!!”

Vanessa’s former HSM co-star Monique Coleman was also over the moon about the news, as she wrote: “Congrats love! Sooooooooo happy for you!!!!”

