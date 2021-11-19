Is There Going To Be The Princess Switch 4? Vanessa Hudgens Addresses Fans' Hopes

19 November 2021, 16:49 | Updated: 19 November 2021, 16:50

Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Princess Switch 3 has just landed but we already want number 4!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Princess Switch’s third instalment has finally arrived on Netflix and we can’t keep up with all the Vanessa Hudgens in the hit Christmas movie.

The loveably cringey Parent Trap-esque film series has fans asking whether there will be The Princess Switch 4.

Emily In Paris Season 2 Release Date, Cast, BTS Pictures & All The Gossip

In what would be the most confusing script to write ever, The Princess Switch 4 has not yet been confirmed, but star of the films Vanessa hasn’t ruled out starring in yet another.

The Princess Switch 3 is on Netflix now
The Princess Switch 3 is on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix
Vanessa Hudgens plays three characters in the Netflix films
Vanessa Hudgens plays three characters in the Netflix films. Picture: Netflix

Will there be The Princess Switch 4?

The Princess Switch 4 hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s not been ruled out either.

Vanessa spoke to ET online about the possibility of another movie, and she seems keen for another one but not anytime soon.

The actress said: “You know, I never want to say never, but I definitely need a break from the amount of work that these movies take.

"They're so special and I love being in everyone's home for the holidays and knowing that it's bringing families together. It just fills my soul with joy. But it's a lot [of work]."

Vanessa Hudgens hasn't ruled out a fourth The Princess Switch
Vanessa Hudgens hasn't ruled out a fourth The Princess Switch. Picture: Netflix
Vanessa Hudgens said organising the set can be quite tricky
Vanessa Hudgens said organising the set can be quite tricky. Picture: Netflix

Asked on whether a future film could see Princess Margaret welcoming a baby, Vanessa responded: "I feel like I would just want to skip the bump part and just be me holding babies, because God, I love babies."

The star did say however that filming the Christmas franchise was tricky, as the number of characters swapping identities became rather confusing.

"So we would sit down and go over what we were doing that day. And man, I can't tell you the conversations where it's like, 'But it's Queen Margaret being Fiona and then Fiona," and then everyone says it differently and it was a just a disaster,” she recalled.

It gets to a certain point where we're like, 'We'll get there when we get there, never mind," she added.

The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star is available to stream on Netflix now.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about Frankie and Wayne's relationship

Frankie & Wayne Bridge's Relationship Timeline: Inside The 'I'm A Celeb' Couple's Journey

Love Island's Amber Gill has adamantly denied dating Jack Grealish

Love Island’s Amber Gill ‘Received Death Threats’ Over Jack Grealish Dating Rumours

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split and called off their engagement in 2018. But what was the reason behind their break-up?

Why Did Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Split & End Engagement?

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber are getting serious

Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber’s Dating Timeline – From How They Met To Split

Lucinda Strafford revealed she got mugged and her phone was stolen

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford Robbed 'By Thief In Balaclava' On Night Out

Adam Woodyatt's net worth revealed ahead of his stint in the 'jungle'

Adam Woodyatt's Net Worth: The EastEnders Star's Fortune Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him