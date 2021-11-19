Is There Going To Be The Princess Switch 4? Vanessa Hudgens Addresses Fans' Hopes

The Princess Switch 3 has just landed but we already want number 4!

The Princess Switch’s third instalment has finally arrived on Netflix and we can’t keep up with all the Vanessa Hudgens in the hit Christmas movie.

The loveably cringey Parent Trap-esque film series has fans asking whether there will be The Princess Switch 4.

In what would be the most confusing script to write ever, The Princess Switch 4 has not yet been confirmed, but star of the films Vanessa hasn’t ruled out starring in yet another.

The Princess Switch 3 is on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Vanessa Hudgens plays three characters in the Netflix films. Picture: Netflix

Will there be The Princess Switch 4?

The Princess Switch 4 hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s not been ruled out either.

Vanessa spoke to ET online about the possibility of another movie, and she seems keen for another one but not anytime soon.

The actress said: “You know, I never want to say never, but I definitely need a break from the amount of work that these movies take.

"They're so special and I love being in everyone's home for the holidays and knowing that it's bringing families together. It just fills my soul with joy. But it's a lot [of work]."

Vanessa Hudgens hasn't ruled out a fourth The Princess Switch. Picture: Netflix

Vanessa Hudgens said organising the set can be quite tricky. Picture: Netflix

Asked on whether a future film could see Princess Margaret welcoming a baby, Vanessa responded: "I feel like I would just want to skip the bump part and just be me holding babies, because God, I love babies."

The star did say however that filming the Christmas franchise was tricky, as the number of characters swapping identities became rather confusing.

"So we would sit down and go over what we were doing that day. And man, I can't tell you the conversations where it's like, 'But it's Queen Margaret being Fiona and then Fiona," and then everyone says it differently and it was a just a disaster,” she recalled.

It gets to a certain point where we're like, 'We'll get there when we get there, never mind," she added.

The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star is available to stream on Netflix now.

