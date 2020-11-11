Emily In Paris Will Return For Season 2 Netflix Has Confirmed

Emily in Paris has been renewed for season 2. Picture: Netflix

Emily in Paris has been renewed for series two!

Emily in Paris, the Netflix series starring Lily Collins that had us all falling head over heels with the city of love, has been renewed for season two!

Emily In Paris Soundtrack: All The Netflix Series Songs

Netflix confirmed the series will be returning with a video of the cast declaring “deux” and toasting to the new season.

The cast, including Lily, Lucas Bravo and Ashley Park, all feature in the clip.

After each of the stars celebrates individually in the video montage, a caption reads: “Deux is always better than un.

“Emily in Paris will return for season 2.”

The streaming giant also confirmed: “Béret exciting news. Emily in Paris will return for season 2. Oui oui!”

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

What is the release date for Emily in Paris season 2?

Emily in Paris season 2 is yet to have a release date confirmed, but as the series has just announced its renewal it’s likely filming will get underway at the start of 2021.

The first series was released in September this year, so if they can begin production in the coming months a late 2021 release date might be possible.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for more updates on season 2 of Emily in Paris!

Emily in Paris will be back for another series. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Emily in Paris season 2?

* spoilers for Emily in Paris season one ahead *

Series one of Emily in Paris left with Emily and Gabriel finally surrendering to their feelings for each other as Gabriel's girlfriend Camille had left town and marketing guru Emily was expecting him to move out of the city the following day to open up his restaurant in Normandy.

However, Emily's colleague Antoine surprised the budding young chef by saying he would invest in him so he could continue working at the restaurant he loves in Paris.

The series' creator told TV Line of his plans for season two regarding Emily, Gabriel and Camille: "Nothing is sort of exactly as it seems to [Emily]. And I think a lot of her ideas about life are constantly tested. And they will be next season, as well.

"What happens in the next chapter, I think, can be a real exploration of how does the relationship between these three characters evolve. That, to me, is such a fun thing to explore in Season 2, because these are not Americans. They're French people. To me, a big part of the show is looking at everything through a different lens. Season 2 will open up some interesting and surprising relationship avenues."

Bring on 2021 already!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!