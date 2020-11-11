Emily In Paris Will Return For Season 2 Netflix Has Confirmed

11 November 2020, 17:16 | Updated: 11 November 2020, 17:30

Emily in Paris has been renewed for season 2
Emily in Paris has been renewed for season 2. Picture: Netflix

Emily in Paris has been renewed for series two!

Emily in Paris, the Netflix series starring Lily Collins that had us all falling head over heels with the city of love, has been renewed for season two!

Emily In Paris Soundtrack: All The Netflix Series Songs

Netflix confirmed the series will be returning with a video of the cast declaring “deux” and toasting to the new season.

The cast, including Lily, Lucas Bravo and Ashley Park, all feature in the clip.

After each of the stars celebrates individually in the video montage, a caption reads: “Deux is always better than un.

“Emily in Paris will return for season 2.”

The streaming giant also confirmed: “Béret exciting news. Emily in Paris will return for season 2. Oui oui!”

What is the release date for Emily in Paris season 2?

Emily in Paris season 2 is yet to have a release date confirmed, but as the series has just announced its renewal it’s likely filming will get underway at the start of 2021.

The first series was released in September this year, so if they can begin production in the coming months a late 2021 release date might be possible.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for more updates on season 2 of Emily in Paris!

Emily in Paris will be back for another series
Emily in Paris will be back for another series. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Emily in Paris season 2?

* spoilers for Emily in Paris season one ahead *

Series one of Emily in Paris left with Emily and Gabriel finally surrendering to their feelings for each other as Gabriel's girlfriend Camille had left town and marketing guru Emily was expecting him to move out of the city the following day to open up his restaurant in Normandy.

However, Emily's colleague Antoine surprised the budding young chef by saying he would invest in him so he could continue working at the restaurant he loves in Paris.

The series' creator told TV Line of his plans for season two regarding Emily, Gabriel and Camille: "Nothing is sort of exactly as it seems to [Emily]. And I think a lot of her ideas about life are constantly tested. And they will be next season, as well.

"What happens in the next chapter, I think, can be a real exploration of how does the relationship between these three characters evolve. That, to me, is such a fun thing to explore in Season 2, because these are not Americans. They're French people. To me, a big part of the show is looking at everything through a different lens. Season 2 will open up some interesting and surprising relationship avenues."

Bring on 2021 already!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson broke up after it emerged she cheated.

Are Zara McDermott & Sam Thompson Back Together?

This year's full I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! line-up has been announced

I’m A Celebrity Line-Up: Confirmed Cast And Contestants Going Into The Castle

Harry Styles' performs 'Watermelon Sugar' live

What Is 'Watermelon Sugar' About? Harry Styles On The Meaning And Lyrics

Harry Styles

Harry Styles's yearbook entry revealed on TikTok

Harry Styles's Year Book Entry Revealed In Viral TikTok

Jade Thirlwall filmed boyfriend Jordan dancing around the room

Jade Thirlwall’s Boyfriend Jordan Stephens Dances Around Their Bedroom To Little Mix’s ‘Confetti’
Rupert Grint is now on Instagram! And he's already shared a photograph of his baby daughter.

Rupert Grint Shares First Picture Of Baby Daughter & Reveals Her Name As He Finally Joins Instagram

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber