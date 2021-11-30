Lucien Laviscount’s Girlfriend History & Did He Date Leigh-Anne Pinnock?

Lucien Laviscount has dated a string of celebrities. Picture: Getty

Lucien Laviscount was pictured getting close to Jesy Nelson, but did he date her ex bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock?

Actor Lucien Laviscount and Jesy Nelson shared a fun night out in London with their mutual friends at the end of November, sparking romance rumours between the Emily in Paris actor and the ‘Boyz’ singer as they looked very close during a rickshaw ride.

Despite reportedly admitting she’s ‘mortified’ over the pictures, Jesy and Lucien have been plagued with romance rumours.

It has fans wondering who Lucien has dated before, and whether he dated Jesy’s former Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, after they were pictured together in 2021.

Here’s what we know about Lucien’s dating history…

Lucien Laviscount and Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne and Lucien Laviscount were pictured holding hands in LA in 2019. Picture: Getty

Lucien was photographed leaving a restaurant in LA holding hands with Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Kelly in 2019.

It’s thought they dated for a short time.

Lucien Laviscount and Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer and Lucien Laviscount in Scream Queens. Picture: Getty

Lucien dated American actress and Scream Queens co-star Keke Palmer in 2015.

They were spotted on multiple dates in LA.

Lucien Laviscount and Brooke Vincent

Lucien Laviscount dated Brooke Vincent. Picture: Getty

The young actor was rumoured to have briefly dated former Coronation Street co-star Brooke in 2013.

They starred on the soap together in 2009 as Ben Richardson and Sophie Webster.

Did Lucien Laviscount date Leigh-Anne Pinnock?

Lucien Laviscount and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were pictured on a date in 2012. Picture: Getty

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne was pictured on a dinner date with Lucien in 2012, not long after her X Factor win.

Whether they had a serious relationship remains a mystery, but Leigh-Anne is now happily engaged to fiancé Andre Gray, who she now has twin babies with.

Chelsee Healey and Lucien Laviscount

Chelsee Healey and Lucien Laviscount met on Waterloo Road. Picture: Getty

After meeting on the set of Waterloo Road, Lucien dated co-star Chelsea in 2011.

It’s thought they only dated for a short few months.

Lucien Laviscount and Sophie Reade

Sophie Read won Big Brother 2009. Picture: Getty

In 2010, Lucien dated glamour model and 2009 Big Brother winner Sophie Reade, with her calling him her ‘perfect guy’ at the time.

“He’s the whole package,” she told new! magazine.

Dominique Jackson and Lucien Laviscount

Hollyoaks actress Dominique Jackson. Picture: Getty

Early on in his career, Lucien had a fling with Dominique, who played Lauren Valentine on Hollyoaks.

Lucien also got close to Celebrity Big Brother co-stars Amy Childs and Kerry Katona when they all starred on the 2011 series, making headlines when he kissed both.

Aside from being pictured with Jesy at the end of November, it seems Lucien has kept his love life largely out of the spotlight in recent years.

