4 January 2023, 14:54

Lucien Laviscount starred in Waterloo Road
Lucien Laviscount starred in Waterloo Road. Picture: Alamy/BBC
We’re taking a look back at Lucien Laviscount’s career history, before he became Alfie on Emily in Paris.

Lucien Laviscount, 30, becoming a series regular in Emily in Paris only fuelled fans’ love for the actor, who first rose to fame in British soaps.

Fans will definitely recognise the Alfie actor from other TV shows and movies, including 2022 film Your Christmas Or Mine, but many will remember him as Jonah from Waterloo Road way back in 2010.

What To Watch After Finishing Emily In Paris Series 3

Waterloo Road recently made a comeback on BBC, after eight years away from the screen. While Lucien didn’t return, original cast members Adam Thomas and Katy Griff resumed their roles as Donté and Chloe.

Lucien Laviscount appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2011
Lucien Laviscount appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2011. Picture: Channel 4
Lucien Laviscount on the Emily in Paris red carpet
Lucien Laviscount on the Emily in Paris red carpet. Picture: Getty

Before Lucien was cast as Jonah in the soap, which he appeared in for 18 episodes, he also starred in Grange Hill and Coronation Street. He later took part in reality show Celebrity Big Brother (2011) where he had brief a romance with both Kerry Katona and Amy Childs.

He told housemate Amy he was ‘head over heels’ with Kerry. However, he later grew close to the TOWIE star too, telling Big Brother: “You know what, Amy is a solid girl and as time has gone on, I've seen more and more of her and she's cool.”

Lucien and Kerry even continued to date once they’d left the show, when he was 19 and she was 30.

However, they split shortly after as she said their age gap ‘held them back’ following a ‘friends-with-benefits’ relationship.

Lucien Laviscount in Waterloo Road
Lucien Laviscount in Waterloo Road. Picture: BBC

Fast forward to 2023 and Lucien’s become a household name thanks to Emily in Paris.

But before he landed the role of Alfie, Lucien starred opposite Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor in Snatch.

Lucien’s first big role was in Grange Hill, when he was just 14 years old and making it big in Hollywood became his life-long dream.

He later appeared in Coronation Street and Casualty before signing up for Waterloo Road.

It wasn’t long before Hollywood came calling and he’s since starred in Scream Queens with Keke Palmer, TV show Katy Keene with Lucy Hale and Trust with Victoria Justice.

