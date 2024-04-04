Are Lucien Laviscount And Shakira Dating?

Lucien Laviscount is reportedly dating Shakira. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Lucien Laviscount called Shakira "one of the most incredible women" he's ever met, but are they dating? Here's what we know.

Emily In Paris actor Lucien Laviscount caused a stir last month when he played the love interest in Shakira's music video for her song, 'Punteria'. He and the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer flaunted undeniable chemistry in the video which led fans to ask: Is this more than acting?

Lucien has a star-studded list of ex-girlfriends, including Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and actress Keke Palmer, so it wouldn't be surprising for him to go for another A-lister.

After the music video shoot, the snapshot of him and Shakira on set was compared the OK! cover he did when he was dating Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona back in 2011. Kerry and Lucien met when they were on Celebrity Big Brother and despite their age difference - he was 19, she was 31 - they sparked up a romance.

Now people on Shakira's side have confirmed that she is in fact dating Lucien after their time on set together. But how serious are things between the pair? Here's what we know...

Shakira and Lucien sparked dating rumours after the 'Punteria' music video. Picture: Instagram @its_lucien

Is Shakira dating Lucien Laviscount?

Yes, sources have confirmed to the MailOnline that Shakira, 47, and Lucien, 31, are in fact dating after meeting on set for the music video of 'Punteria'. However, they have said that they are 'not heavily involved yet'.

Days after Shakira's video dropped, the pair were pictured enjoying dinner together at an Italian restaurant in New York City which, naturally, sparked dating rumours.

This comes nearly two years after Shakira split from her ex Gerard Piqué, who she has two sons with, yet the source claims that Shakira is 'not over her ex' and suggested that Lucien is just a 'rebound'.

After his come up from Waterloo Road to Emily In Paris Lucien has become a well loved British actor who has the girls fawning over him - so even if he is a so-called 'rebound', Shakira is a lucky woman!

A month before the news broke, Lucien was supporting Shakira at a performance she did in Times Square. Speaking to a Spanish outlet, he said: "She's probably one of the most incredible women I've ever come across in my whole life.

Lucien Laviscount and Shakira before her performance in Times Square. Picture: Getty

"And I'm happy to be here to see her get her flowers, and yeah she's truly wonderful," Lucien finisihed.

As expected fans are already rooting for the new couple, with one taking to Lucien's Instagram comments to write: "The perfect match for great Shak."

Another wrote: "With Shakira you look even prettier." Some people have brought up their age difference as a problem, just like they did when he dated Kerry, but Lucien is a grown man, he can make his own decisions!

Whether it's just a fling or something serious, you can't deny how good they look together.

