Are Lucien Laviscount And Shakira Dating?

4 April 2024, 12:40

Lucien Laviscount is reportedly dating Shakira
Lucien Laviscount is reportedly dating Shakira. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Lucien Laviscount called Shakira "one of the most incredible women" he's ever met, but are they dating? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emily In Paris actor Lucien Laviscount caused a stir last month when he played the love interest in Shakira's music video for her song, 'Punteria'. He and the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer flaunted undeniable chemistry in the video which led fans to ask: Is this more than acting?

Lucien has a star-studded list of ex-girlfriends, including Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and actress Keke Palmer, so it wouldn't be surprising for him to go for another A-lister.

After the music video shoot, the snapshot of him and Shakira on set was compared the OK! cover he did when he was dating Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona back in 2011. Kerry and Lucien met when they were on Celebrity Big Brother and despite their age difference - he was 19, she was 31 - they sparked up a romance.

Now people on Shakira's side have confirmed that she is in fact dating Lucien after their time on set together. But how serious are things between the pair? Here's what we know...

Shakira and Lucien sparked dating rumours after the 'Punteria' music video
Shakira and Lucien sparked dating rumours after the 'Punteria' music video. Picture: Instagram @its_lucien

Is Shakira dating Lucien Laviscount?

Yes, sources have confirmed to the MailOnline that Shakira, 47, and Lucien, 31, are in fact dating after meeting on set for the music video of 'Punteria'. However, they have said that they are 'not heavily involved yet'.

Days after Shakira's video dropped, the pair were pictured enjoying dinner together at an Italian restaurant in New York City which, naturally, sparked dating rumours.

This comes nearly two years after Shakira split from her ex Gerard Piqué, who she has two sons with, yet the source claims that Shakira is 'not over her ex' and suggested that Lucien is just a 'rebound'.

After his come up from Waterloo Road to Emily In Paris Lucien has become a well loved British actor who has the girls fawning over him - so even if he is a so-called 'rebound', Shakira is a lucky woman!

A month before the news broke, Lucien was supporting Shakira at a performance she did in Times Square. Speaking to a Spanish outlet, he said: "She's probably one of the most incredible women I've ever come across in my whole life.

Lucien Laviscount and Shakira before her performance in Times Square
Lucien Laviscount and Shakira before her performance in Times Square. Picture: Getty

"And I'm happy to be here to see her get her flowers, and yeah she's truly wonderful," Lucien finisihed.

As expected fans are already rooting for the new couple, with one taking to Lucien's Instagram comments to write: "The perfect match for great Shak."

Another wrote: "With Shakira you look even prettier." Some people have brought up their age difference as a problem, just like they did when he dated Kerry, but Lucien is a grown man, he can make his own decisions!

Whether it's just a fling or something serious, you can't deny how good they look together.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Ticketmaster have changed the rules for Taylor Swift ticket holders in the UK and Ireland

Taylor Swift Ticket Holders Need To Know About This New Rule Change

Lucien Laviscount has dated a string of celebrities

Who Is Lucien Laviscount’s Girlfriend? Inside His Dating History

Holmes Chapel are on the hunt for Harry Styles superfans

How To Get Hired As Harry Styles' Superfan In His Hometown

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have kept their relationship relatively low-key

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Maya Jama was a fan of Love Island long before her role as host of the show.

Summer Love Island 2024: Start Date, Cast And Location

Raye opened up on receiving cruel comments as her following online grew

Raye Opens Up On Being Criticised For Her Appearance By Cruel Trolls

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits