Kerry Katona Breaks Silence On Lucien Laviscount Romance After Dating 12 Years Ago

9 January 2023, 16:16

Kerry Katona opened up about her former romance with Lucien Laviscount
Kerry Katona opened up about her former romance with Lucien Laviscount. Picture: Getty/Alamy/Channel 5
Kerry Katona has gushed about her former beau and Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount after their former romance resurfaced online.

The internet has been sent into a frenzy after Emily In Paris fans only recently learned that actor Lucien Laviscount used to dated former Atomic Kitten pop star Kerry Katona 12 years ago.

Fans were sent into a frenzy after their photoshoot with OK! Magazine at the time resurfaced online after the brand-new season of Emily In Paris dropped on Netflix.

Who Is Lucien Laviscount’s Girlfriend? Inside His Dating History

Lucien and Kerry met during their time on Celebrity Big Brother in 2011, when he was 19 at the time and she was 31.

At the time, Lucien described Kerry as 'amazing', adding in their joint interview: "When I’m with her, I don’t feel like there’s an age gap at all."

Kerry Katona dated Lucien Laviscount 12 years ago
Kerry Katona dated Lucien Laviscount 12 years ago. Picture: Alamy
Lucien Laviscount plays Alfie in Emily In Paris
Lucien Laviscount plays Alfie in Emily In Paris. Picture: Netflix

Meanwhile, Kerry dubbed them ‘friends with benefits’, later admitting they called it quits because “I would never want to take his childhood away from him!”

12 years after their whirlwind romance, Kerry broke her silence on their viral relationship as she branded Lucien ‘charming’ and ‘talented’.

She told OK! Magazine: “Apparently my OK! magazine cover from 2011 with my former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Lucien Laviscount has gone viral on social media! Lucien was very charming and obviously easy on the eye, and it was all just a bit of fun.”

Kerry Katona got candid about her former romance with Lucien Laviscount
Kerry Katona got candid about her former romance with Lucien Laviscount. Picture: Getty
Kerry Katona and Lucien Laviscount first met on Celebrity Big Brother in 2011
Kerry Katona and Lucien Laviscount first met on Celebrity Big Brother in 2011. Picture: Alamy

Speaking on Lucien’s portrayal of Alfie in Netflix’s hit series Emily In Paris, Kerry continued: “I have seen Lucien as Alfie in Emily In Paris on Netflix – he’s a great actor, so it’s no wonder he is being tipped to be the next Bond.”

Saying of the comments that she could appear alongside him in James Bond, Kerry added: “People were even joking that I could have made a good Bond girl – and that just made me giggle!"

Mum-of-five Kerry is now engaged to marry her personal trainer beau Ryan Mahoney. Meanwhile, Lucien is thought to be single.

