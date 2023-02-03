Vanessa Hudgens 'Engaged' To Baseball Star Boyfriend Cole Tucker After Two Years Together

3 February 2023, 10:13 | Updated: 3 February 2023, 10:44

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are reportedly engaged
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are reportedly engaged. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Vanessa Hudgens’ boyfriend Cole Tucker reportedly popped the question last year!

Vanessa Hudgens is reportedly set to say ‘I do’ to her boyfriend Cole Tucker as the pair are said to be engaged!

According to TMZ, the couple got engaged at the end of 2022, and although it’s not known exactly when, they did enjoy a romantic trip to Paris in November, so we wouldn’t put a romantic proposal in the city of love past him.

However, Vanessa, 34, and Cole, 26, are yet to confirm the engagement themselves.

Austin Butler Finally Credits Ex Vanessa Hudgens For Manifesting His Elvis Role

Who Is Miley Cyrus’ Boyfriend Maxx Morando?

Cole Tucker is thought to have popped the question in Paris
Cole Tucker is thought to have popped the question in Paris. Picture: Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker reportedly got engaged at the end of 2022
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker reportedly got engaged at the end of 2022. Picture: Getty

The Princess Switch actress and her baseball star boyfriend have been together for two years after they were first spotted holding hands in November 2020 whilst out and about in Los Angeles.

They went on to make their romance Instagram official the following Valentine’s Day and have been inseparable since.

Vanessa previously told Entertainment Tonight that they met each other in a very unique way - on a Zoom meditation group in 2020.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have been dating for two years
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have been dating for two years. Picture: Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens and her baseball star beau met over Zoom
Vanessa Hudgens and her baseball star beau met over Zoom. Picture: Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

“He’s just kind of perfect for me,” she said at the time, “Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes. Zoom, you’ve got to love it.”

The High School Musical alum also admitted she slid into his DMs first, adding: “If I want something or someone, I’m going after them.”

Recently gushing about her beau on Instagram, Vanessa shared a romantic snap of them looking as loved-up as ever as she captioned the photo: “I’ll stop the world and melt with you.”

