Meet Anne-Marie’s Family: Sister, Mum And Dad Relationship Details Revealed

Anne-Marie has a solid family network behind her who support her fully. Picture: Anne-Marie/Instagram/Twitter

By Capital FM

The ‘Ciao Adios’ singer has a hugely supportive family behind her made up of her parents and only sister - here's all the facts you need to know about the cute foursome.

Anne-Marie may have top hits with the likes of Niall Horan, Little Mix and KSI but her real supporters come in the form her family - her mum, dad and sister.

Always happy to speak up and praise them, and even write songs for them, the 30-year-old The Voice judge has a lovely close relationship with the three most important people in her life.

So who are Anne-Marie’s parents? What do we know about the ‘Rockabye’ singer’s sister? Here are all the details you need to know about her supportive family:

Anne-Marie openly speaks about her love for her family who she lived in East Tilbury with. Picture: Anne-Marie/Instagram

Who is Anne-Marie’s mum?

A teacher from Essex, Anne-Marie has always praised her mum for her hard work raising her, especially as she, in her own words, was a “devil child”.

In fact, she’s so proud of her mum, she’s even written a whole song called ‘Her’ for her...

She wrote on Twitter: “We all have women we look up to in life, our mums, a sister, a friend. They may not be around anymore or we can't be with them because of the current situation but it's important we keep showing them love in one way or another.

“My mum has always been a hero of mine but I’ve not always showed it (devil child) so I wrote a song for Her Happy mother’s day mum!”

Anne-Marie is super close to her sister Samantha. Picture: Anne-Marie/Twitter

Who is Anne-Marie’s dad?

Born in Ireland, there isn’t a lot we know about Anne-Marie’s father who likes to leave his daughter to the spotlight.

However, the ‘Therapy’ singer is just as happy to let all her fans know just how much she loves her dad, Wayne.

Anne-Marie tweeted: “My dad is awesome. Happy Father’s Day Dad.”

Who is Anne-Marie’s sister?

The 30-year-old and her sister have an incredibly strong bond and are so close, Samantha even joins Anne-Marie on her hectic work schedule a lot.

Once tweeting that she loves her sister “more than life itself”, Anne-Marie is four years younger.

