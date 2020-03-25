Anne-Marie Has Opened Up About Her Experience With Anxiety: 'I Thought I Was Going To Die'

Anne-Marie has opened up about her mental health struggles. Picture: Instagram

Anne-Marie has opened up about her battle with anxiety.

Anne-Marie is known for being open and honest with her fans, and she recently got candid about her struggles with anxiety.

The ‘Birthday’ singer sat down with Glamour magazine for their mental health issue and revealed it got so bad at one point that she thought she ‘was going to die’.

Who Is Anne-Marie Dating, Does The 'Perfect' Singer Have A Partner?

She said: "If I look back at the last seven to 10 years of my life, I can't remember them, that time in my life is gone.

"Anxiety almost blocked me from thinking normally and remembering things, because I was so anxious about everything.

“I thought I was going to die. I thought my family were going to die and that was mixed with a lot of things like OCD, which added to the anxiety as well.

"I regularly found it hard to leave the house."

She says she has ‘literally done everything you can do’ to try and combat the disorder, including different therapies.

She added: "Googling about anxiety helped a lot and listening to other people's stories.

"I think hypnotherapy was really a big part of it. I guess talking and listening to other people helped."

She also revealed songwriting helped ‘so much’.

“I’m so lucky that I’m able to write my thoughts in songs,” she said. “I think without that I would have been a recluse. I don’t know what I would’ve done with my life, to be honest.”

She added: “I think the songwriting has helped me so much, so that’s why I say to people: if you’re too scared to go to someone or worried about what people are going to think about you, or [think that] are people judging you, just write a tweet, or write it on a piece of paper next to your bed. If you just write it down so it’s in existence, there in front of you rather than just in your brain, it really helps.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Showbiz News