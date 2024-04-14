Anne-Marie Shares Adorable First Picture Of Her And Slowthai's Daughter Seven

Anne-Marie shares the first picture of her daughter. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

After returning to social media, Anne-Marie has shared an adorable first picture of her and Slowthai's baby daughter and confirmed her name is Seven.

After making our year and returning to Instagram five days prior, Anne-Marie shared the first picture of her and husband Slowthai's daughter Seven - and it is so cute!

She went on a social media hiatus for the beginning of 2024 and while she was off-grid it was revealed that she had secretly married rapper Slowthai in Vegas back in 2022 and that she was pregnant with their first child.

The '2002' singer never announced her pregnancy publicly but in March 2024 she was spotted on a walk with her daughter in a pram, confirming the new addition to her family.

Underneath a carousel of photo's Anne-Marie said "2024 is my favourite year already". The first of the ten pictures was her holding her daughter who was dressed adorably in a teddy bear suit.

Anne-Marie announced 'Mummy's back' on Instagram in April 2024. Picture: Instagram @annemarie

She chose to not reveal her child's face which is a common preference when it comes to sharing pictures of children online these days for their own privacy.

"We have a new member of our gang," she wrote, "I know I need to tidy my wardrobe we’re having bbqs everyday that the sun is shining I’m so excited for the summer shows coming up, I’ve missed you all so much. I want cuddles please."

Anne-Marie started the first half of her 'Unhealthy' tour in 2023 and is set to begin its second leg this summer.

It was reported that Anne-Marie had named her daughter Seven and this post seems to confirm that as she shared a picture of a pink cake with the word 'Seven' piped on it in icing.

An insider said Seven was chosen as her name in tribute to the performer's favourite number. They explained: “It is Anne-Marie's lucky number and she even has 0707 tattooed on her because she sees them as her angel numbers."

All of her fans welcomed this return to socials with her comments being flood with congratulations and promises to give her lots of cuddles on tour. We are so happy to see her in her mum era!

