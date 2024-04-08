Anne-Marie Announces 'Mummy's Back' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Slowthai

8 April 2024, 17:42

Anne-Marie is back on social media after giving birth
Anne-Marie is back on social media after giving birth. Picture: Getty/Anne-Marie Instagram
Anne-Marie is officially back on socials after becoming a mum to a baby girl.

The news of Anne-Marie and rapper Slowthai welcoming their first child together took fans by pleasant surprise in March, days after it was revealed the couple were secretly married too.

But a few weeks since the news emerged and approximately two months since becoming a mum, Anne-Marie marked her return to Instagram with a fitting caption and a carousel of adorable pics.

With her long dark hair over her shoulders, a full fringe we’re envious of and a summer-ready pair of shades on, the ‘2002’ singer shared a cheesy grin, a moody smoulder and a stunning side profile.

She looked as cute as ever in a blue, white and pink striped oversized cardigan.

Anne-Marie fans didn't realise she was pregnant while on tour last year
Anne-Marie fans didn't realise she was pregnant while on tour last year. Picture: Alamy

“Mummy’s back,” she captioned it.

While there was no sign of her daughter in the picture – Anne-Marie and Slowthai understandably want to keep their family life out the spotlight – fans couldn’t help but flood her comments with excitement over the fact she’d finally returned to socials after a few months away.

“Mother is mothering,” one person commented as another said: “We missed you!”

“I missed you mummy,” commented another, as a fourth said: “You’re back yes!”

“Missed you so much!” Said a fan, as someone else said: “Yay! Let’s go momma!”

The ‘Unhealthy’ singer had previously cleared her Instagram profile, so the trio of selfies is the only thing on her account at the time of writing.

Over on X, formerly Twitter, her last post was from New Year’s Day where she shared a video of a firework display.

We're so glad to see you back, Mamma!

