Exclusive

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

By Daniel Merrifield

Anne-Marie spoke about parodying a film in her upcoming music video for 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)', which will also feature Little Mix.

For years, Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp has been convinced that Anne-Marie would be collaborating with Little Mix, and on Thursday, 8 July, she finally confirmed it.

Releasing the track listing for her second studio album, 'Therapy', Anne-Marie confirmed her third song on the album was called 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' with Little Mix.

> Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Anne-Marie spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about her upcoming collaboration with Little Mix. Picture: Capital

Speaking to Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay, the '2002' singer said she was filming the music video that Friday, and teased what we could expect.

"I hope that [the video] is going to be very funny," said the Essex-born pop star. "We are recreating something that I love a lot."

After some probing, Anne-Marie hinted that it could be parodying one of her favourite films.

> Grab Global Player To Catch All Of The Latest Anne-Marie News And Music

Anne-Marie also a summer gig series - Capital Up Close with Barclaycard - with an exclusive live gig with Anne-Marie, in an intimate venue.

Capital Up Close Presents Anne-Marie with Barclaycard will feature Anne-Marie performing some of her biggest hits exclusively for Capital listeners, in what will be Capital's first show with a live audience since 2019. She'll also chat to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, who will host the intimate gig.

Fans will be able to win tickets to the exclusive live show by listening to Capital, plus they can look out for the Barclaycard prize draw for extra chances to win too. The gig will also be streamed live on Global Player.