WATCH: Did Anne-Marie Confirm A Collaboration With Little Mix?

2 August 2019, 08:25

Anne-Marie hinted at the possibility of a collaboration with Little Mix while speaking about her upcoming second studio album.

Anne-Marie has collaborated with the likes of Rudimental, David Guetta and Lauv in the past, but it appears as if the 'Perfect To Me' singer has her eyes set on another collaboration with a The X Factor winner.

The star - who recently got a tattoo in tribute to her grandfather - caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss her recent single, 'lonely'.

> Anne-Marie Cringes When Her Sister Dishes The Most EMBARRASSING Story Ever

Anne-Marie spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Anne-Marie spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

But before she dropped the collaboration with Lauv, Anne-Marie took to Twitter to ask her 568.6k followers which artist she should work with next.

Many Mixers were keen to see her work with Little Mix, following her cover of 'Touch', and when Sonny Jay asked her about the possibility, Anne-Marie replied coyly.

> Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp Is Catching Up With The Biggest Stars Over On Our Apps

The 'FRIENDS' singer said "Of course [she'd like to collaborate with Little Mix]. I love them," but when she was asked if it was going to happen, Anne-Marie simply shrugged and said "I dunno," with a cheeky smile.

Previously, Little Mix have performed with the likes of Stormzy, Missy Elliott and Jason Derulo.

Latest Anne-Marie News

See more Latest Anne-Marie News

Anne Marie got the crowd well and truly hyped

Anne-Marie's Summertime Ball Performance Lights Up The Whole Of Wembley Stadium
Anne-Marie showed off her newest tattoos

WATCH: Anne-Marie Shows Off Her Three New Tattoos, Including Tribute To Her Grandfather
Anne-Marie on Capital Breakfast w/ Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie Cringes To Hell-And-Back When Her Sis Dishes The Most EMBARRASSING Story Ever
Anne Marie stays understandably tight-lipped about her love life

Who Is Anne-Marie Dating, Does The 'Perfect' Singer Have A Boyfriend And What Has She Said About Her Sexuality?
Anne-Marie is set to release her second studio album soon

Anne-Marie Shared A Sneak Preview Of Her Second Studio Album, #AM2

More News

See more More News

Ariana Grande's new track 'boyfriend' with Social House drops Friday

Ariana Grande's Track 'Boyfriend' With Social House: Release Date, Lyrics, Music Video & Meaning

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's music video 'Boyfriend' has fans obsessed

Ariana Grande ‘Boyfriend’ Video: Ari Becomes Jealous Lover In Epic New Music Video With Social House

Ariana Grande

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea can now charge £10k for an Instagram post

Love Island Winners Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea Can Now Charge £10k For Instagram Posts

TV & Film

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have fans fearing they've split

Love Island’s Tommy Fury And Molly-Mae Hague Spark Split Fears As Their Instagram Pages Remain Silent

TV & Film

Shawn and Camila are reportedly now dating.

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Were Supposed To Keep Things Casual, But Now They’ve Reportedly ‘Fallen for Each Other’

Shawn Mendes