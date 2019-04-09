WATCH: Anne-Marie Shows Off Her Three New Tattoos, Including Tribute To Her Grandfather

9 April 2019, 07:05

Anne-Marie joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to show her brand new tattoos, and spoke about how she gave a friend a typo on her new ink!

The '2002' singer, Anne-Marie is currently touring in Australia and New Zealand, but that didn't stop her from getting some new body art.

She joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp via FaceTime to chat about her time down under, and to show off her latest tattoos.

Anne-Marie caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Anne-Marie caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Getty

While speaking to Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay, she gave a glimpse of her name written in shorthand, as well as a tattoo of a cup of tea, which she got for her grandfather.

"What can I do for him? He drinks, like, 80 cups of teas a day", she said, which is why she got a small cup of tea penned on to her right shoulder blade.

She also spoke of how she tattooed her friend wrong - much like how Ed Sheeran tattooed Roman Kemp incorrectly. She blamed it on her jet lag, but inked her pal with the number two, instead of 'to'.

NOTE: Remind us to never let Anne-Marie around a tattoo gun when we're in the same room.

