WATCH: Anne-Marie Cringes To Hell-And-Back When Her Sis Dishes The Most EMBARRASSING Story Ever

5 April 2019, 07:52

We don't know why she did this. We don't even know how she did this. All we know is that we're pleased we now know this ridiculous story about Anne-Marie.

Anne-Marie. Where do we begin with her? Seriously. That's not a rhetorical question. We need help.

Over the past few times she paid Roman Kemp a visit, she copped off with a Christmas pudding; she took over V Festival and stopped punters coming in; and... She told, while she's performing on stage, she pulls the same face as she does when she's on the loo.

> Anne-Marie Recreated Her Favourite Gemma Collins Meme & It Is Hilarious

Anne-Marie on Capital Breakfast w/ Roman Kemp

We love her with all of our hearts, but she couldn't get any weirder if she tried, could she? Oh wait. Yes she can.

Fresh off of dropping her new song with Marshmello, 'Friends', she popped by to see Ro, and it only seemed fair that we got her to catch-up with one of her good friends; her sister.

But this isn't Friends Reunited - we wanted the dirt on the 'Ciao Adios' singer, and, boy, did Anne-Marie's sister deliver. She told us that, as a youngster, Anne would break off chunks of erasers and shove them up her nose, because... Why not? The only problem is that she once lodged one so far up there, she was nearly hospitalised.

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With TONNES Of Big Stars, And You Can Catch Them Over On Our App!

We suggest you DON'T try that at home. Even if it does help you become a BRIT Award-nominated singer.

We're a tad alarmed by Anne's eraser confession, but her performance of 'Alarm' makes up for it...

Anne-Marie Tickets

Anne-Marie: Speak Your Mind Tour 2019
  • O2 Academy Bournemouth
    Bournemouth
  • Tue 21 may '19
    18:00
  • from £26.50
  • Buy Now

Anne-Marie
  • Custom House Square Belfast
    Belfast
  • Sun 18 aug '19
    17:00
  • from £33
  • Buy Now

Anne-Marie: Speak Your Mind Tour
  • Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
    Cardiff
  • Fri 24 may '19
    17:30
  • from £26.50
  • Buy Now

Anne-Marie
  • Waterfront Hall Auditorium
    Belfast
  • Fri 31 may '19
    18:00
  • from £39
  • Buy Now

Anne-Marie: Speak Your Mind Tour 2019
  • Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA
    Norwich
  • Mon 10 jun '19
    18:30
  • from £26.50
  • Buy Now

Anne-Marie: Speak Your Mind Tour
  • De Montfort Hall
    Leicester
  • Sat 25 may '19
    18:00
  • from £26.50
  • Buy Now

Latest Anne-Marie News

See more Latest Anne-Marie News

Anne Marie stays understandably tight-lipped about her love life

Who Is Anne-Marie Dating, Does The 'Perfect' Singer Have A Boyfriend And What Has She Said About Her Sexuality?
Anne-Marie is set to release her second studio album soon

Anne-Marie Shared A Sneak Preview Of Her Second Studio Album, #AM2
Anne-Marie responded to an online troll who referred to her as "talentless"

Anne-Marie Claps Back At Troll Who Says She's "Talentless" In The Best Way
Anne-Marie joined Roman Kemp to mimic Kanye West and Lil Pump

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Roman Kemp Recreated 'I Love It' On The #CapitalJBB Red Carpet
Anne-Marie responded to a fan's posts about her insecurities

Anne-Marie Once Randomly DM'd A Fan Reminding Her Of All Of Her Best Qualities

More News

See more More News

Zayn defends GiGi Hadid

Zayn Defends 'Most Amazing Person' Gigi Hadid As He Continues Furious Twitter Tirade

Zayn Malik

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning to Netflix for a second series

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 2 On Netflix: Who's In The Cast And What's The Trailer?

TV & Film

Dani Dyer said her relationship with Jack Fincham 'didn't work out'

Love Island’s Dani Dyer Breaks Silence On Jack Fincham Split: ‘It Just Didn’t Work Out’

News

Selena Gomez VR Reality Prank w/ Roman Kemp

Mega-Fan Thinks She'll See Selena Gomez In VR But Loses All Chill When She Realises The Truth
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Kevin Hart w/ Sonny Jay

WATCH: "Who The F***?!" - Sonny Jay Winds Up The Rock And Kevin Hart When He Asked Them Who Farted!

Shows & Presenters