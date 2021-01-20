Exclusive

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

After the '2002' singer broke her finger whilst recording her music video for 'Don't Play', alongside KSI and Digital Farm Animals, Anne-Marie explained exactly how she got the injury.

Anne-Marie's recent collaboration with KSI and Digital Farm Animals has already seen a huge success, entering The Official Big Top 40 at number three.

Hopefully, that will make breaking her finger on the music video shoot worth it.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the 'BIRTHDAY' singer explained the injury, saying "You know the girl that's bullying me at the start (of the 'Don't Play' music video), and I end up having a fight with her at the end?

"She's literally like a brick wall. There's a part where I grab her arm, and at one point, I missed her arm, and [Anne-Marie's finger] was just gone."

Because of this injury, you can spot that Anne-Marie's hand is taped up for a majority of the music video.

She later joked that her finger was no "in a weird shape" because of the accident, before KSI praised Anne-Marie's knowledge of martial arts.

Four days after it's release, the music video for 'Don't Play' has already reached over six million views on YouTube, and follows just Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow' and Olivia Rodrigo's 'drivers license' in The Official Big Top 40.