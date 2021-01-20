Exclusive

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

20 January 2021, 08:52

After the '2002' singer broke her finger whilst recording her music video for 'Don't Play', alongside KSI and Digital Farm Animals, Anne-Marie explained exactly how she got the injury.

Anne-Marie's recent collaboration with KSI and Digital Farm Animals has already seen a huge success, entering The Official Big Top 40 at number three.

Hopefully, that will make breaking her finger on the music video shoot worth it.

> Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Anne-Marie joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Anne-Marie joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the 'BIRTHDAY' singer explained the injury, saying "You know the girl that's bullying me at the start (of the 'Don't Play' music video), and I end up having a fight with her at the end?

"She's literally like a brick wall. There's a part where I grab her arm, and at one point, I missed her arm, and [Anne-Marie's finger] was just gone."

Because of this injury, you can spot that Anne-Marie's hand is taped up for a majority of the music video.

She later joked that her finger was no "in a weird shape" because of the accident, before KSI praised Anne-Marie's knowledge of martial arts.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Anne-Marie News And Gossip

Four days after it's release, the music video for 'Don't Play' has already reached over six million views on YouTube, and follows just Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow' and Olivia Rodrigo's 'drivers license' in The Official Big Top 40.

More News

See more More News

Kylie Jenner is on holiday with all her friends

Kylie Jenner Fans Are Unfollowing Her On Instagram Over Latest Mid-Pandemic Holiday

Chris Hughes turns to dating apps to find love after Jesy Nelson

Chris Hughes Looking To Dating App To Find Love Following Split From Jesy Nelson

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have returned to filming Don't Worry, Darling

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Return To Work Together On Don’t Worry Darling

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed her favourite High School Musical movie.

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Favourite High School Musical Movie

Lady Gaga has been with Michael Polansky since the start of 2020

Is Lady Gaga Still With Boyfriend Michael Polansky? Everything You Need To Know

Jesy Nelson looks stunning in her new Instagram picture.

Jesy Nelson Changes Instagram Profile Picture & Signals Beginning Of New Era After Leaving Little Mix

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death