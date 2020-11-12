Exclusive

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

12 November 2020, 08:15

After Anne-Marie shared a photo of Niall Horan in the studio, fans began speculating if the pair had a collaboration coming out.

Anne-Marie sent Niallers worldwide into a frenzy after she shared a photo of the 'Slow Hands' singer to Instagram, showing him in the studio with his guitar.

Quickly - in true Directioner form - hundreds of fans began questioning whether Niall Horan had a collaboration coming out, so Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp put the question to Anne-Marie.

> Anne-Marie "Confirms" An Upcoming Collaboration With Lil Nas X

"We've been interacting a bit, since I pronounced his second name wrong [on the Official Big Top 40," joked the 'Ciao Adios' singer. "We've been speaking, and we were like 'Let's just get in and see what happens'.

"We got in and it was so good; he's so talented. He was playing guitar, and we wrote, maybe, three songs," confirmed Anne-Marie.

Previously, the two have had several interactions together, one of which dates back to August last year, when Anne-Marie asked Niall for help on her golf swing.

Sharing a video of her at a driving range, Niall was quick to respond to the '2002' singer, saying "it's not a bad swing to be fair. I'll give ya a lesson no problem," accompanied by several laughing emojis.

Anne-Marie recently had an awkward encounter with the 'This Town' lad, when she got him stopped backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball by security Roman Kemp.

The 28-year-old pop star dared Roman to approach Niall and pretend he didn't recognise the One Direction lad, before confusing him with one of the members of JLS.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Anne-Marie News And Gossip

More News

See more More News

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson broke up after it emerged she cheated.

Are Zara McDermott & Sam Thompson Back Together?

This year's full I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! line-up has been announced

I’m A Celebrity Line-Up: Confirmed Cast And Contestants Going Into The Castle

Harry Styles' performs 'Watermelon Sugar' live

What Is 'Watermelon Sugar' About? Harry Styles On The Meaning And Lyrics

Harry Styles

Harry Styles's yearbook entry revealed on TikTok

Harry Styles's Year Book Entry Revealed In Viral TikTok

Jade Thirlwall filmed boyfriend Jordan dancing around the room

Jade Thirlwall’s Boyfriend Jordan Stephens Dances Around Their Bedroom To Little Mix’s ‘Confetti’
Rupert Grint is now on Instagram! And he's already shared a photograph of his baby daughter.

Rupert Grint Shares First Picture Of Baby Daughter & Reveals Her Name As He Finally Joins Instagram

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber