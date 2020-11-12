Exclusive

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

After Anne-Marie shared a photo of Niall Horan in the studio, fans began speculating if the pair had a collaboration coming out.

Anne-Marie sent Niallers worldwide into a frenzy after she shared a photo of the 'Slow Hands' singer to Instagram, showing him in the studio with his guitar.

Quickly - in true Directioner form - hundreds of fans began questioning whether Niall Horan had a collaboration coming out, so Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp put the question to Anne-Marie.

"We've been interacting a bit, since I pronounced his second name wrong [on the Official Big Top 40," joked the 'Ciao Adios' singer. "We've been speaking, and we were like 'Let's just get in and see what happens'.

"We got in and it was so good; he's so talented. He was playing guitar, and we wrote, maybe, three songs," confirmed Anne-Marie.

Previously, the two have had several interactions together, one of which dates back to August last year, when Anne-Marie asked Niall for help on her golf swing.

Sharing a video of her at a driving range, Niall was quick to respond to the '2002' singer, saying "it's not a bad swing to be fair. I'll give ya a lesson no problem," accompanied by several laughing emojis.

Anne-Marie recently had an awkward encounter with the 'This Town' lad, when she got him stopped backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball by security Roman Kemp.

The 28-year-old pop star dared Roman to approach Niall and pretend he didn't recognise the One Direction lad, before confusing him with one of the members of JLS.

