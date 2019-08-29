Anne-Marie Asks Niall Horan For Golf Lessons... And He Agreed To Teach Her

29 August 2019, 11:27 | Updated: 29 August 2019, 14:15

After Anne-Marie shared a video of her practising her golf drive, Niall Horan offered the '2002' singer a helping hand.

Anne-Marie's pals with all the stars - when she's not accidentally hinting at collaborations with Little Mix - she's begging Niall Horan for tips on how to swing a golf club.

The 'FRIENDS' singer popped down to her local driving range, to practise her golf game, and wrote to Niall, asking him to help her.

Niall was quick to respond, saying "it’s not a bad swing to be fair. I’ll give ya a lesson no problem," accompanied by several laughing emojis.

Anne-Marie recently had an awkward encounter with the 'Slow Hands' lad, when she got him stopped backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball by security Roman Kemp.

The 28-year-old pop star dared Roman to approach Niall and pretend he didn't recognise the One Direction lad, before confusing him with one of the members of JLS.

