Anne-Marie Asks Niall Horan For Golf Lessons... And He Agreed To Teach Her

After Anne-Marie shared a video of her practising her golf drive, Niall Horan offered the '2002' singer a helping hand.

Anne-Marie's pals with all the stars - when she's not accidentally hinting at collaborations with Little Mix - she's begging Niall Horan for tips on how to swing a golf club.

The 'FRIENDS' singer popped down to her local driving range, to practise her golf game, and wrote to Niall, asking him to help her.

😂😂😂😂 it’s not a bad swing to be fair. I’ll give ya a lesson no problem. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 28, 2019

Niall was quick to respond, saying "it’s not a bad swing to be fair. I’ll give ya a lesson no problem," accompanied by several laughing emojis.

Anne-Marie recently had an awkward encounter with the 'Slow Hands' lad, when she got him stopped backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball by security Roman Kemp.

The 28-year-old pop star dared Roman to approach Niall and pretend he didn't recognise the One Direction lad, before confusing him with one of the members of JLS.