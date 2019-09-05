Anne-Marie "Confirms" An Upcoming Collaboration With Lil Nas X
5 September 2019, 08:18
Anne-Marie let slip that she is collaborating with the 'Old Town Road' rapper, after she previously hinted at working with Little Mix, also.
Anne-Marie has been letting slip several upcoming collaborations, recently. The '2002' singer stated that she was working with Little Mix, and even hinted that she has a song with Lil Nas X on the way.
The 28-year-old popstar caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp and spoke about other collaborations, following her most recent single with Lauv, 'f*ck, i'm lonely'.
Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay all guessed that Anne-Marie could be collaborating with either Lil Nas X, Lil Wayne or Lil Dicky, respectively, to which Anne-Marie stated that one of the guesses was right.
In the past, Lil Nas X stated that he was a huge fan of British music, and would like to collaborate with Anne-Marie, and praised the likes of Ellie Goulding, for inspiring him musically.
Lil Nas X has worked with lots of huge stars on remixes of his chart-topping song, 'Old Town Road', including Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo and Young Thug.
Joe Jonas recently joked that he didn't get to remix 'Old Town Road', after he shared a photo of himself posing alongside Lil Nas X at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, saying "My old town road remix never made the cut," but the rapper later quipped that he'd let the 'Sucker' star on 'Panini' instead.
My old town road remix never made the cut ☹️ pic.twitter.com/IAV7x2M3DV— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 27, 2019