Anne-Marie "Confirms" An Upcoming Collaboration With Lil Nas X

Anne-Marie let slip that she is collaborating with the 'Old Town Road' rapper, after she previously hinted at working with Little Mix, also.

Anne-Marie has been letting slip several upcoming collaborations, recently. The '2002' singer stated that she was working with Little Mix, and even hinted that she has a song with Lil Nas X on the way.

The 28-year-old popstar caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp and spoke about other collaborations, following her most recent single with Lauv, 'f*ck, i'm lonely'.

Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay all guessed that Anne-Marie could be collaborating with either Lil Nas X, Lil Wayne or Lil Dicky, respectively, to which Anne-Marie stated that one of the guesses was right.

In the past, Lil Nas X stated that he was a huge fan of British music, and would like to collaborate with Anne-Marie, and praised the likes of Ellie Goulding, for inspiring him musically.

Lil Nas X has worked with lots of huge stars on remixes of his chart-topping song, 'Old Town Road', including Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo and Young Thug.

Joe Jonas recently joked that he didn't get to remix 'Old Town Road', after he shared a photo of himself posing alongside Lil Nas X at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, saying "My old town road remix never made the cut," but the rapper later quipped that he'd let the 'Sucker' star on 'Panini' instead.