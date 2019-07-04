Exclusive

WATCH: Lil Nas X Gets Surprised By His Idol, Ellie Goulding

4 July 2019, 11:59

After the 'Old Town Road' singer wrote about wanting to see Ellie Goulding, Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp hooked him up with a surprise meet.

Lil Nas X recently wrote on Twitter "i have been in the uk for 27 minutes and i have yet to see ellie goulding float down from the clouds singing lights [sic]".

Which is why Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp took it upon themselves to sort the 'Panini' star out with the chance of meeting Ellie Goulding.

The 20-year-old star - who recently opened up about his sexuality - was talking about his latest EP to Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay, when Ellie entered the room, surprising Lil Nas X.

"It's exciting. I love it. I love it when a song just seems to come out of nowhere," said Ellie Goulding, talking about Lil Nas X's breakthrough hit, 'Old Town Road'.

Lil Nas X joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Lil Nas X joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

Lil Nas X is still yet to hear her sing 'Lights', but there's still next time, bud.

