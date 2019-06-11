WATCH: Ellie Goulding Sings 00s Punk Rock Karaoke

11 June 2019, 10:26

Ellie Goulding belted out the likes of Avril Lavigne and Sum 41 in her very own version of rock karaoke.

Ellie Goulding recently caught up with Roman Kemp and told him she grew up on angsty rock music, despite having the voice of an angel.

So, to warm her up before her mind-blowing #CapitalSTB performance, Will Manning treated her to a karaoke session filled with her favourite songs.

>

The 'Sixteen' pop sensation belted out lyrics from Sum 41's 'In Too Deep' and Avril Lavigne's 'Sk8er Boi', before she attempted - and then totally turned down - Limp Bizkit's 'Rollin''.

Ellie recently told Roman that she grew up listening to rock music, such as Nickelback and Linkin Park, despite her style of music, today.

>

Ellie Goulding took to Capital's Summertime Ball stage alongside the likes of Khalid, Jonas Brothers and Mabel on Saturday, 8 June 2019.

