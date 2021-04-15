Niall Horan Fans Mark 11 Years Since His Life-Changing X Factor Audition

Niall Horan auditioned for the X Factor 11 years ago and fans are celebrating the monumental day which led to him join One Direction.

Niall Horan’s life completely changed 11 years ago when he auditioned for the X Factor - an audition that would make him one of five members of One Direction, alongside Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

Going on to reach huge success in his career since that audition, fans have been celebrating his 11th anniversary since appearing on the show on April 15, 2010.

Taking to Twitter to share just how proud they are of Niall, fans rushed to share some heartfelt words about the ‘Slow Hands’ hitmaker.

Sharing a series of tweets posted by Niall on this day, over the years, one said “we couldn’t be prouder of you,” alongside a snap of Niall 11 years ago.

Quoting what Niall said ahead of his audition, one person penned: “‘I want to sell out arenas and make an album and work with some of the best artists in the world...Today is the start of it all, if I get through today, it's game on!”- Niall Horan, 11 years ago auditioning for the X Factor.”

It’s safe to say fans were seriously emotional over the ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ star’s anniversary, with another tweeting: “Crying because i’ve seen niall go from him auditioning to releasing two incredible albums.”

After becoming arguably the biggest boyband of our time with former bandmates Harry, Liam, Louis and Zayn, Niall embarked on a successful solo career.

The 27-year-old has already dropped two albums ‘Flicker’ and ‘Heartbreak Weather’ and is working on his upcoming NH3, which we’re all super excited about!

11 years ago [April 15th, 2010] Niall auditioned for the X Factor! 🔙



We couldn’t be prouder of you, @NiallOfficial ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8OU3ChRfMQ — Niall Tour Updates (@niallontours) April 15, 2021

“I want to sell out arenas and make an album and work with some of the best artists in the world... Today is the start of it all, if I get through today, it's game on!”- Niall Horan, 11 years ago auditioning for the X Factor pic.twitter.com/RVhUxnfkAR — Niall Tour Updates (@niallontours) April 15, 2021

Coming a long way since his audition as a 16-year-old who sang Ne-Yo’s ‘So Sick’, he’s gone from strength to strength and Niallers everywhere are seriously proud!

His audition still gets fans in their feels (understandably) and if you don’t believe us, go and watch for yourself.

We can’t believe how fast the years have flown by!

