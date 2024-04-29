Doja Cat Slams Parents Who Bring Their Kids To Her Shows

29 April 2024, 15:47

Doja Cat warns parents to not bring their kids to watch her on tour
Doja Cat warns parents to not bring their kids to watch her on tour. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

[Capital Buzz, previously known as PopBuzz. New name, same content.]

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you're thinking about bringing your kid, or a young child, to a Doja Cat concert... don't do it. Doja herself has just called out parents who think bringing their children to her shows is a good idea.

Over the weekend (Apr 26), Doja took to X/Twitter to remind people that a) she doesn't make music for children and b) her concerts are not made for children either. In a string of explicit tweets, she wrote: "idk what the f--- you think this is but i don't make music for children so leave your kids at home mother------"

While Doja has plenty of radio friendly versions of her hits that have seen huge success on TikTok with the younger generations ('Say So', 'Kiss Me More', 'Woman'), some of the tracks on her recent album are a far cry from that.

Just incase people needed a reminder, Doja held nothing back with her comments while speaking to her fans online.

Doja Cat urges parents to not bring their children to her concerts
Doja Cat urges parents to not bring their children to her concerts. Picture: Getty

Over the past few years, Doja has switched up her aesthetic considerably, and most of her new imagery is not really suitable for young children. Similarly, her sound has changed.

After tweeting that her last few albums were a "cash grab", she called her old hits "mediocre pop" and labelled her past rap verses "mid and corny". She went on to unleash a new sound, complete with explicit and unfiltered lyrics, with the her album 'Scarlet'.

You only need to look as far as Doja's recent Coachella set to know that her shows aren't really child friendly. On her setlist, she included the likes of 'Gun', 'Ain't Sh--' and 'F--k the Girls (FTG)'.

Following up her initial tweet, Doja continued: "I'm rapping about c-- why are you bringing your offspring to my show." She then added: "Rappin about eatin d--- and p----- on his v-cut, leave your mistake at home*"

Doja Cat has let it be known that her concerts are not for children
Doja Cat has let it be known that her concerts are not for children. Picture: Getty

Doja's comments have drawn a mixed reaction on social media. Some have criticised her heavily for calling the children of her fans 'mistakes'.

However, many people seem to agree that a Doja concert is not really a place to take a young child. "Parental advisory content sticker on your albums for a reason," one fan said. Another added: "She spilled.. why are you bringing your kids to a Doja Cat concert in the first place"

A third wrote: "I respect it. I see kids at the most inappropriate concerts thinking it’s sooo crazy that their parents let them attend. More of this."

Others also brought up the lyrics to 'F--k the Girls (FTG)', in which Doja points out that she is not a role model for kids.

Doja's next batch of shows and festival appearances will take place in various locations across Europe. And if you're planning on taking your child and are concerned about the language or songs she might sing, maybe consider Doja's advice...

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Jade Thirlwall's set to release new music

Everything We Know About Jade Thirlwall's Solo Music: Release Date, Collaborations And More
Perrie is making her solo debut at Capital Summertime Ball

Perrie Edwards On Bringing Son Axel & Little Mix To Solo Debut At Capital Summertime Ball

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates, Cities And Setlist

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

Is Billie Eilish going on tour with her third studio album?

Is Billie Eilish Going On Tour With 'Hit Me Hard And Soft'?

Sabrina Carpenter explains the real meaning behind her Espresso lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Real Meaning Behind Her Espresso Lyrics

Hot On Capital

Ginny & Georgia season 3: Release date, plot, cast and everything we know so far

Ginny & Georgia Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Possible Plot and Trailers

TV & Film

Madeleine Maxwell and Ash Galati were initially paired by the experts

Here’s Why Madeleine Wasn’t At The MAFS Australia Reunion

TV & Film

MAFS' Jono and Ellie claim their relationship began after Final Vows

When Did MAFS Australia’s Jono And Ellie Really Start Their Relationship?

TV & Film

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan won their series of Love Island UK

Love Island Fan Fave Couple Announce Their Engagement

Love Island

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Dating: A Complete Relationship Timeline So Far

Callum Jones and Jess Gale split after seven weeks together

Why Did Callum Jones And Jess Gale Split After Love Island All Stars?

Joe Alwyn has reportedly 'moved on' from Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn Has Reportedly ‘Moved On’ & Is ‘Dating And Happy’

Why was Justin Bieber crying on his Instagram?

Why Was Justin Bieber Crying In Recent Social Media Post?

Rumours have swirled that Love Island's Callum Jones cheated on Jess Gale

Did Love Island's Callum Jones Cheat On Jess Gale?

Love Island

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard takes place 16th June

How To Get Tickets To Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024

Events

Travis Kelce takes it up a notch in his relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Proves Things Are Getting Serious With Taylor Swift At Charity Gala

Taylor Swift's Guilty As Sin? lyrics leave fans blushing

What Is Taylor Swift's 'Guilty As Sin?' About? The Spicy Lyrics Meaning Explained

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

TV & Film

Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist in Challengers

Are Patrick And Art Bisexual In Challengers? Josh O'Connor Explains Their Sexualities And Their Kiss

TV & Film

Emma Stone urges fans to call her by her real name

Emma Stone urges fans to call her by her real name

Zendaya has shot to stardom in titles including Euphoria, Spider-Man and Dune

Who Is Zendaya? Facts Including Real Name, Boyfriend, Height & More

Zendaya is super close to her mum and dad

Meet Zendaya’s Family From Her Mum And Dad To Her Siblings

Tom Holland breaks silence on breakup rumours

Are Tom Holland And Zendaya Still Together?

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Here are all of Zendaya's iconic looks for the promotion of "Challengers" the movie

All Zendaya's Challengers Tenniscore Press Tour Outfits

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch