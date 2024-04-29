Doja Cat Slams Parents Who Bring Their Kids To Her Shows

Doja Cat warns parents to not bring their kids to watch her on tour. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

By Katie Louise Smith

[Capital Buzz, previously known as PopBuzz. New name, same content.]

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you're thinking about bringing your kid, or a young child, to a Doja Cat concert... don't do it. Doja herself has just called out parents who think bringing their children to her shows is a good idea.

Over the weekend (Apr 26), Doja took to X/Twitter to remind people that a) she doesn't make music for children and b) her concerts are not made for children either. In a string of explicit tweets, she wrote: "idk what the f--- you think this is but i don't make music for children so leave your kids at home mother------"

While Doja has plenty of radio friendly versions of her hits that have seen huge success on TikTok with the younger generations ('Say So', 'Kiss Me More', 'Woman'), some of the tracks on her recent album are a far cry from that.

Just incase people needed a reminder, Doja held nothing back with her comments while speaking to her fans online.

Doja Cat urges parents to not bring their children to her concerts. Picture: Getty

Over the past few years, Doja has switched up her aesthetic considerably, and most of her new imagery is not really suitable for young children. Similarly, her sound has changed.

After tweeting that her last few albums were a "cash grab", she called her old hits "mediocre pop" and labelled her past rap verses "mid and corny". She went on to unleash a new sound, complete with explicit and unfiltered lyrics, with the her album 'Scarlet'.

You only need to look as far as Doja's recent Coachella set to know that her shows aren't really child friendly. On her setlist, she included the likes of 'Gun', 'Ain't Sh--' and 'F--k the Girls (FTG)'.

Following up her initial tweet, Doja continued: "I'm rapping about c-- why are you bringing your offspring to my show." She then added: "Rappin about eatin d--- and p----- on his v-cut, leave your mistake at home*"

Doja Cat has let it be known that her concerts are not for children. Picture: Getty

Doja's comments have drawn a mixed reaction on social media. Some have criticised her heavily for calling the children of her fans 'mistakes'.

However, many people seem to agree that a Doja concert is not really a place to take a young child. "Parental advisory content sticker on your albums for a reason," one fan said. Another added: "She spilled.. why are you bringing your kids to a Doja Cat concert in the first place"

A third wrote: "I respect it. I see kids at the most inappropriate concerts thinking it’s sooo crazy that their parents let them attend. More of this."

Others also brought up the lyrics to 'F--k the Girls (FTG)', in which Doja points out that she is not a role model for kids.

Doja's next batch of shows and festival appearances will take place in various locations across Europe. And if you're planning on taking your child and are concerned about the language or songs she might sing, maybe consider Doja's advice...

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.