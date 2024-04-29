Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn Has Reportedly ‘Moved On’ & Is ‘Dating And Happy’

29 April 2024, 13:23

Joe Alwyn has reportedly 'moved on' from Taylor Swift
Joe Alwyn has reportedly 'moved on' from Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn has allegedly 'moved on' from his six-year relationship with the superstar as sources claim he’s ‘dating and happy.’

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

None of us have been strangers to Taylor Swift’s love life, especially considering her latest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ has essentially covered this past chapter of her life.

From her break up with Joe Alwyn to her fling with Matt Healy to finally, her love with Travis Kelce, it can all be found in the likes of ‘So Long London’, ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' and ‘The Alchemy’ from her latest album.

But we’ve heard almost nada from the notoriously private Joe since Taylor dropped her double album on the 19th of April. However, sources have come forward with some claims about the actor and where he's at in his own life right now.

Fans believe Taylor’s song ‘loml’ will be about ex-Joe Alwyn
Fans believe Taylor’s song ‘loml’ will be about ex-Joe Alwyn. Picture: Getty

With Taylor having moved on with Travis back in 2023, everyone’s been eagerly awaiting to see who Joe will date next and whilst no names have been put forward, he's allegedly actively dating.

According to a source at People, Joe has been “dating and happy,” despite being the focal point of the biggest album of the year.

The actor has been spotted hanging out with female co-stars outside of production, however, none have been confirmed as romantic.

“He’s a great guy and not into drama in any way,” the source told the publication, claiming the actor had “moved on” from the pop star.

Joe Alwyn co-wrote six songs with ex girlfriend Taylor Swift
Joe Alwyn co-wrote six songs with ex girlfriend Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

Taylor and Joe reportedly split in May 2023 just as Taylor’s Eras Tour kicked off. The end of the six-year relationship shocked fans, but the pair seemingly ended things on good terms.

The source told the publication “[Joe] certainly doesn’t talk poorly about her… He was in love with her, and it just didn’t work out.”

Taylor may have a number of songs written about Joe in ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’, however, it seemed it was done with the utmost respect for their relationship.

A source had previously spoken to the Daily Mail about Joe’s reaction to the album, as they revealed that the actor was “slightly disappointed, but not surprised at all.”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were rumoured to have been engaged at one point
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were rumoured to have been engaged at one point. Picture: Getty

“There has been absolutely zero contact between them… She did not run these songs by him, but he did not expect her to.”Finally, that source said, “She didn’t really trash him or defame him. Joe is not going to react to this.”

Taylor shared a statement after her album was released about how she didn’t want her fans going after those she thought were the muses to her music, but obviously, she did so in a far more poetic way.

“This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up,” she wrote in her statement, “There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Dating: A Complete Relationship Timeline So Far

Callum Jones and Jess Gale split after seven weeks together

Why Did Callum Jones And Jess Gale Split After Love Island All Stars?

Exclusive
Perrie is making her solo debut at Capital Summertime Ball

Perrie Edwards On Bringing Son Axel & Little Mix To Solo Debut At Capital Summertime Ball

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates, Cities And Setlist

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

Why was Justin Bieber crying on his Instagram?

Why Was Justin Bieber Crying In Recent Social Media Post?

Travis Kelce takes it up a notch in his relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Proves Things Are Getting Serious With Taylor Swift At Charity Gala

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits