Travis Kelce Proves Things Are Getting Serious With Taylor Swift At Charity Gala

29 April 2024, 10:23

Travis Kelce takes it up a notch in his relationship with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce takes it up a notch in his relationship with Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Like they weren’t already the most solid celebrity couple of 2024, Travis Kelce has made things all the more official with Taylor Swift after using a certain term during a charity event.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted at the Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Charity Auction over the weekend, where the dazzling couple made quite the splash.

With Taylor currently on a break from her World Eras Tour and after her latest double album drop of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ and ‘The Tortured Poets Department The Anthology’, it seems like the couple have been taking some time to really, well, be a couple!

The two were seen loved up at Coachella Weekend One and now they’ve dropped their casual looks for glitz and glam and at the event, Travis made a statement that’s sent Swifties into a bit of a tizzy.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attended Coachella 2024 together
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attended Coachella 2024 together. Picture: Getty

It appeared that Travis had added a last-minute hot ticket item to the charity auction list. An item that the audience wasn’t expecting- four tickets to Taylor’s Era’s Tour.

With a majority of her shows completely sold out, these tickets were essentially priceless and Travis revealed them to the room by saying, “I think, um, I was just talking to my significant other… We might have one other auction item that wasn't on the docket.”

Significant other! Travis called Taylor his significant other! That feels like a big step in their relationship.

Obviously, things are more than serious between the two, from the way they’ve met each other’s families, to the respect with which they seem to regard their relationship, but this may have been the first time Travis called Taylor his 'significant other' or vice versa in public.

In a video uploaded on X, Taylor alongside other guests at the event was seen waving red napkins as her tickets were auctioned off.

The auctioneer can be heard saying, “[Who would] actually pay hundreds of thousands just to know Taylor Swift is actually cheering you on as you're winning 4 of her tickets. This is insane! Let's go!”

Travis was then seen giving a big-bellied laugh as he waved his own yellow napkin before looking over at Taylor.

According to the auctioneer's own Instagram stories, Travis was also yelling ‘Let’s go baby!’ after it became obvious that the four tickets were going to be auctioned for $80, 000!!

Another X user uploaded a video online of Travis and Taylor navigating the Gala hand in hand as they walked past the user's table.

The fan uploaded the clip with the text “[No big deal] just T Swift and her man Travis Kelce.”

Before adding, “And they are super adorable together… so down to earth and kind, just super cool badass human beings.”

