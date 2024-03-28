Why Did Callum Jones And Jess Gale Split After Love Island All Stars?

28 March 2024, 15:34

Callum Jones and Jess Gale split after seven weeks together
Callum Jones and Jess Gale split after seven weeks together. Picture: Callum Jones/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Callum Jones and Jess Gale have split after just seven weeks together – but why did they breakup?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars finalists Callum Jones and Jess Gale have broken up after they finished in second place in the villa, behind Callum’s ex of three and a half years Molly Smith and her new boyfriend Tom Clare.

Callum and Jess got together toward the end of All Stars, growing close just days after she arrived with twin sister Eve as a bombshell.

The couple had fans concerned they’d split for quite a few weeks, after they failed to feature on each other’s Instagram profiles for quite some time.

And when Callum posted a ‘monthly roundup’ of highlights from the past month, he included photos of Islanders like Josh Ritchie, Sophie Piper and Casey O’Gorman, but there was no sign of Jess.

Callum Jones and Jess Gale have split
Callum Jones and Jess Gale have split. Picture: Jess Gale/Instagram

Why did Callum Jones and Jess Gale split after Love Island?

All Stars couple Callum and Jess split after becoming embroiled in a row at his ex Molly’s Boohoo launch party. According to the tabloids they shocked the other partygoers by bickering at the party and eventually left separately.

A source said: “Callum and Jess have been hanging on a by a thread but it’s very much over now. Everyone was shocked to see them arguing and then Callum was seen cosying up with another blonde.

“Jess left the party alongside her mates and Demi Sims, putting the drama behind her.”

Callum Jones and Jess Gale reached the All Stars final
Callum Jones and Jess Gale reached the All Stars final. Picture: ITV2

Jess was apparently spotted making a swift exit from the party with BFF Demi Jones.

The split news comes just a few days after Demi tried to shut down speculation they’d split, telling BuzzFeed UK: “We are still together, rest assured.”

While she lives in London he lives in Manchester, no doubt making their relationship difficult to get going in the first place.

She told the publication they weren’t able to be together much in the days after coming home, which is why they hadn’t featured on each other’s socials.

