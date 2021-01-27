Niall Horan’s Third Album: Release Date, Collaborations & What We Know So Far

Niall Horan's studio session has fans wanting a third album. Picture: PA/Instagram

Niall Horan has been in the studio, fuelling hope that he is working on his third album, NH3. Here’s everything we know so far, including the release date, collaborations and studio sessions.

By Capital FM

Niall Horan has been cooking up some new music after being spotted in the studio and now fans are super excited for a new album!

The One Direction star dropped his second project, ‘Heartbreak Weather’ back in March 2020 and it’s fair to say the world could always do with more bops from the Irish singer!

Niall Horan Hugging His Fans Is The Cutest Thing & We Have The Thread To Prove It

But what will his third album be called? When will NH3 be released and are there any collabs?

Here’s everything we know so far…

What will Niall Horan’s third album be called?

At the moment, Niall hasn’t revealed anything as far as titles go, but fans are sticking to NH3 for now.

Niall Horan revealed he's 'always writing' music. Picture: Twitter

When is NH3’s release date?

Niall in the studio with John Ryan and Alex



via eskeerdo pic.twitter.com/ll9Dxobvaz — 1D Updates! (@With1DNews) January 26, 2021

The ‘Slow Hands’ artist was spotted in the studio recently with his good friends and songwriters, John Ryan and Alex, leading fans to think the album is imminent.

Niall also revealed on Twitter recently that he’s ‘always writing’, which, mixed with the studio snaps really has fans hoping for a release in 2021!

Will Niall Horan collaborate with anyone for NH3?

Last month, Anne-Marie revealed she’s been working on music with the ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ star, explaining that they’ve actually written a few songs together, so here’s to hoping we hear at least one of them soon!

With that in mind, we are ready for any kind of music Niall wants to bless us with!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Niall Horan News