Niall Horan’s Third Album: Release Date, Collaborations & What We Know So Far

27 January 2021, 12:53 | Updated: 27 January 2021, 12:59

Niall Horan's studio session has fans wanting a third album.
Niall Horan's studio session has fans wanting a third album. Picture: PA/Instagram

Niall Horan has been in the studio, fuelling hope that he is working on his third album, NH3. Here’s everything we know so far, including the release date, collaborations and studio sessions.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Niall Horan has been cooking up some new music after being spotted in the studio and now fans are super excited for a new album!

The One Direction star dropped his second project, ‘Heartbreak Weather’ back in March 2020 and it’s fair to say the world could always do with more bops from the Irish singer!

Niall Horan Hugging His Fans Is The Cutest Thing & We Have The Thread To Prove It

But what will his third album be called? When will NH3 be released and are there any collabs?

Here’s everything we know so far…

What will Niall Horan’s third album be called?

At the moment, Niall hasn’t revealed anything as far as titles go, but fans are sticking to NH3 for now.

Niall Horan revealed he's 'always writing' music.
Niall Horan revealed he's 'always writing' music. Picture: Twitter

When is NH3’s release date?

The ‘Slow Hands’ artist was spotted in the studio recently with his good friends and songwriters, John Ryan and Alex, leading fans to think the album is imminent.

Niall also revealed on Twitter recently that he’s ‘always writing’, which, mixed with the studio snaps really has fans hoping for a release in 2021!

Will Niall Horan collaborate with anyone for NH3?

Last month, Anne-Marie revealed she’s been working on music with the ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ star, explaining that they’ve actually written a few songs together, so here’s to hoping we hear at least one of them soon!

With that in mind, we are ready for any kind of music Niall wants to bless us with!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Niall Horan News

More News

See more More News

Casper Lee and Ambar Driscoll have moved into a house in London

Ambar Driscoll And Casper Lee Give Tour Of Their New House In London

Selena Gomez is releasing an entirely Spanish album

Selena Gomez’s New Spanish Album: From Release Date To Track List – Your Complete Guide

A tweet about Niall Horan hugging his fans circulated on social media.

Niall Horan Hugging His Fans Is The Cutest Thing & We Have The Thread To Prove It

Dani Dyer reveals the name of her baby boy

Dani Dyer Reveals Unique Name Of Her Baby Boy

'Googlebox's' Amy Tapper spends day out with Harry Styles cardboard cutout

'Gogglebox's' Amy Tapper Spends Day With Harry Styles Cardboard Cutout

TV & Film

All the hints that have fans convinced Zayn and Selena will do a track together

Zayn Malik Fans Are Convinced There’s A Selena Gomez Collab On The Way

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?