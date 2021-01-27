Niall Horan Hugging His Fans Is The Cutest Thing & We Have The Thread To Prove It

A tweet about Niall Horan hugging his fans circulated on social media. Picture: PA/Twitter

Niall Horan has always been known for being an absolute angel when it comes to his ‘Niallers’, so we’ve gathered the moments of the One Direction star with his fans to prove it.

Niall Horan is one of the politest stars around and has always kept it 10/10 on the cute scale when it comes to his fans, so much so, that one fan has rounded up the cutest series of pics that will show you just how lovely the Irish star is!

Taking to Twitter to share the snaps with other ‘Niallers’, the person seemed to give fans a lot of hope that they would be the hug-ee in question someday!

The fan account - @safeforniall - wrote: “Niall Horan hugging fans. Someday. [heart emoji].”

The tweet has already raked in hundreds of retweets and over 1K likes, as it’s clear everyone is ready for their turn to be hugged like the fans in the snaps!

niall horan hugging fans. someday. 💘 pic.twitter.com/u4E2fg2kTl — comfort for niall stans (@safeforniall) January 26, 2021

Taking to the comments, one person penned: “I just really want to hug him once [crying emojis].”

“When is my turn? [sad emoji],” wrote another.

A third added: “This is all I want in life [sad emoji]. To be tightly hugged by Niall,” and honestly, same.

It’s definitely not brand new information that the ‘Heartbreak Weather’ star is such a sweetheart when it comes to his fans, as the One Direction boys have always treated Directioners like their number one.

Fans commented on the thread of Niall Horan hugging his fans. Picture: Twitter

Niall Horan's fans rushed to explain how sweet the star is with his fans. Picture: Twitter

His former bandmates, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik are just as friendly with their fans and it just proves that they’re still the kind kings they’ve always been!

Let’s be honest, no matter how much time passes, we will always want to see this kind of content.

Here’s to manifesting Niall hugs all of 2021!

