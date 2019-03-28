Niall Horan Teases Second Album: Release Date, Title, Collaborations & Studio Snippets

28 March 2019

Niall Horan is hard at work on his second solo album after huge success with Flicker, here's everything we know so far from it's rumoured release date, to possibly collaborations and heartbreak songs.

Niall Horan has been working on his second studio album for months now, and as he teases fans with snippets of new songs and shots as he works in the studio, everyones starting to get pretty damn excited.

The 25-year-old has been opening up about his writing process, from dreaming up lyrics in his sleep, to messing about behind the scenes in the studio, to all of his famous musician friends that people need to know if he's collaborating with, it's safe to say fans are very ready for this next record.

Will any songs touch on his relationship with Hailee Steinfeld?

Niall and Hailee Steinfeld reportedly called quits on their relationship back in December 2018 after their conflicting schedules got too much, despite the fact neither ever acknowledged this.

The Irish singer hinted that some of the songs he's written have been 'harder on the heart', leading many to believe he is referencing his past relationship.

He wrote: "I’ve written a lot. Going to keep going til I’m 100% happy. A lot of the songs have been fun to write, some harder on the heart."

What's the title of Niall's second album?

Niall's keeping schtum about the name of his next record, but we can all have a nice old guess can't we?

Fans have called it NH2 whilst he sets about creating it, and hey, maybe he'll do a Little Mix and honour his fans by naming it this?

Or maybe he'll go down the self titled route? All bets are off.

When will Niall's second album be released?

He's previously told fans that he started working on NH2 back in October of 2018 and said he thinks it will take about a year to complete, so fans have got their brains in gear and are expecting for it to drop in autumn of this year.

Will Niall have any collaborations on the album?

Niall and his new found bestie, Shawn Mendes, are desperate to make music together when their hectic schedules allow for it and he revealed on an Instagram live: "We're going to try and write something when we get time."

If they think that fans, or we, are going to forget about their pinky promise any time soon, they're mistaken!

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes are going to collaborate at some point
Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes are going to collaborate at some point. Picture: Twitter/@ShawnMendes

He's also recently collab'd with his good pal Julia Michaels on her song 'What A Time' and been sharing screenshots between him and Lewis Capaldi, who he asked to support him on his last tour and has gone on to bag himself a number one with 'Someone You Loved.'

As for his former One Direction bandmates, we can dream, and hope and pray, but there hasn't been so much as a cryptic tweet or emoji to tell us this could be happening.

But hey, Harry Styles has gone off to write his second album too, so.....?

via GIPHY

