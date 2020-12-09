Anne-Marie Drops More Hints Niall Horan Collab Is Coming Soon

Anne-Marie has continued to fuel speculation she and Niall Horan have a collab coming. Picture: Getty

Anne-Marie has made it no secret she’s been working with One Direction star Niall Horan recently, and their collaboration could be closer than we think.

Anne-Marie and Niall Horan have written a few songs together this year, hopping into the studio together after they bonded when the ‘Perfect’ singer pronounced the One Direction star’s surname wrong many months ago.

Niall Horan Reveals Christmas Plans & Says He’d ‘Love To Get Home’ to Ireland

After spilling on their studio session on Capital Breakfast in November, where Anne-Marie confessed they wrote three songs together, the songstress has only fuelled speculation they have a joint track on its way.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday night after a few champagnes with her pal, she declared: “And I miss you @NiallOfficial and I only saw you like 3 days ago.”

The tweet had fans begging Anne-Marie to “drop the collaboration already”.

“Manifesting for a collab,” replied another.

“Ma’am what are you up to?whatever it is we’re waiting for you to drop it pls and thank you [sic],” pleaded another fan.

And I miss you @NiallOfficial and I only saw you like 3 days ago — ANNE-MARIE (@AnneMarie) December 8, 2020

“Don’t be shy, tell us more.” Wrote a fourth.

Whether the singing sensations are releasing a collaboration or not, they’ve been cooking up something.

Chatting to Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp in November, Anne-Marie confessed: "We've been interacting a bit, since I pronounced his second name wrong [on the Official Big Top 40]… We've been speaking, and we were like 'Let's just get in and see what happens'.

"We got in and it was so good; he's so talented. He was playing guitar, and we wrote, maybe, three songs.”

Now we just want to hear them!

