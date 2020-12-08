Niall Horan Reveals Christmas Plans & Says He’d ‘Love To Get Home’ to Ireland

Niall Horan revealed his Christmas plans on the kids TV show, The Den. Picture: PA/RTE

Niall Horan has revealed he’d ‘love to get home for Christmas’ after not being back to his hometown since last year. We hope the One Direction star gets his wish!

Niall Horan has been opening up about his Christmas plans and revealed he’d ‘love to get home’ after admitting he hasn’t been back to his hometown Mullingar, in Ireland, in a year.

The One Direction singer made the comments while appearing on the kids TV show, The Den.

Niall Horan would 'love to get home' for Christmas. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

He also made up with Dustin the Turkey who he famously fell out with during a Comic Relief special.

Niall said: "Let's get over what happened in the summer.

"The world went mad after what you did but I am willing to extend the olive branch and I was wondering do you fancy a trip to my house in Mullingar for Christmas Day?"

Dustin replied, saying: "Are you serious Niall? I told you he was really nice, I told you he was lovely.

"I will come up that would be brilliant thanks a million."

Niall then revealed he would ‘love’ to get home for the festivities.

He added: "I would love to get home for Christmas I haven't been home since last Christmas.

"So if I get home it would be great and Dustin is more than welcome and we can have hugs and kisses after what happened."

We’ll patiently wait for our invite to arrive in the post.

