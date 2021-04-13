Nick Jonas Praises Harry Styles And Niall Horan For Doing A 'Really Good Job' In Music

Nick Jonas said Harry Styles and Niall Horan were doing a 'good job' in their solo careers. Picture: NBC/PA

Nick Jonas has spoken about Harry Styles and Niall Horan’s talents while coaching on The Voice.

By Capital FM

Nick Jonas has praised One Direction stars Harry Styles and Niall Horan for their 70s and 80s-influenced songs.

During his coaching duties on The Voice, the Jonas Brothers star was chatting to contestants Raine Stern and Andrew Marshall who were set to go head-to-head for a Voice Battle, as they discussed their song choice.

Harry Styles Plans To 'Go Blonde' As He Prepares For My Policeman Transformation

Going with Haz’s ‘Adore You’, Nick went on to share his thoughts on the former 1D bandmates’ similar sounds after pursuing their solo careers.

He said: “When Harry broke out, when Niall broke out [of] One Direction, they did a really good job of touching on some older influences in their modern take on things.”

Nick Jonas praised the One Direction singers for their talents. Picture: NBC The Voice

Going on to speak specifically about ‘Adore You’, Nick continued: “Now, in this song, in particular, you get so many great 70s, 80s feels from this.

“So I just thought it would be a good kind of mash of all your influences.”

Fans were super happy to see the 28-year-old ‘Jealous’ singer praising Haz and Niall, with many rushing to Twitter to comment on it.

One Direction fans were happy to see Nick Jonas praise Harry Styles and Niall Horan. Picture: Twitter

Nick Jonas praised One Direction's Harry and Niall for their 70s sound. Picture: PA

“I never thought i needed Nick Jonas talking about Harry in my life,” penned one person.

“I don’t think anyone understands how much this means to me Literally Nick Jonas who I also Stan talking about one direction [sic],” shared another.

A third added: “My worlds colliding,” and same, tbh.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital