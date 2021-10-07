Is Selena Gomez Dating Chris Evans?

Could the Chris Evans and Selena Gomez rumours be true? Picture: Alamy/Getty

The internet has been sent into a tailspin over the Selena and Chris dating rumours... could it be true?

On Thursday, the Twittersphere woke up to a storm of rumours whirring about none other than Selena Gomez and Chris Evans...

Fans on the platform theorise that the A-listers could be dating and it seems that everyone wanted to manifest the gossip – they would be such a cute pair!

Could Selena, 29, and Chris, 40, be dating IRL?

Chris Evans is trending on Twitter amidst the rumours. Picture: Alamy

The rumours were seemingly conjured up overnight as 'Chris Evans' began to trend on Twitter on Thursday morning.

It wasn't long until fans began to rally behind the news, with everyone agreeing that the 'Lose You To Love Me' songstress and Captain America star would be a perfect match.

One stan took to the platform to give the reported relationship their stamp of approval: "Honestly if someone was going to date my man Chris Evans then I’m glad it’s Selena Gomez."

Selena Gomez fans speculate about her love life. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

me waking up with Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors all over social media pic.twitter.com/E7MYHlOUVn — meow (@Beejay_Balleras) October 7, 2021

Another use passionately tweeted: "LISTEN IF THE RUMORS ABOUT SELENA GOMEZ DATING WITH CHRIS EVANS IS A REAL THING, THEY'LL BE THE MOST ATTRACTIVE COUPLE EVER. I KNOW THAT THEY'LL BE GOOD FOR EACH OTHER. I CAN FEEL IT. [sic]"

The support was in full swing: "Chris Evans and Selena Gomez would be a perfect couple tho..."

It seems as though Selena X Chris would quickly become one of Hollywood's hottest pairs!

BRO I AM NOT MAD ABOUT THIS RUMOR SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE SUCH A POWER COUPLE pic.twitter.com/S5aMChGzfW — dilf lover (@uhdonttellmymom) October 7, 2021

FYI if chris evans is really dating selena gomez rn then, he is the luckiest man in the world!!! I meeeean.... Selena is forever a catch! 🤷🏻‍♀️ — 𝐒 (@sideunigl) October 7, 2021

Both actors are yet to comment on the hearsay but that hasn't stopped the internet from hoping it could be true!

Did Selena sing a relationship into existence with her track 'Boyfriend'? We hope so.

