Are Lizzo & Ariana Grande Releasing A New 'Good As Hell' Remix?

16 October 2019, 08:59 | Updated: 16 October 2019, 09:30

Lizzo 'to release' Ariana Grande remix of 'Good As Hell'
Lizzo 'to release' Ariana Grande remix of 'Good As Hell'. Picture: Getty Images

Lizzo is reportedly set to release a new remix of 'Good As Hell' with Ariana Grande this month.

We didn't think that Lizzo could make 'Good As Hell' even more of a bop... but she just might have managed it.

The American singer is set to drop a new remix of the song this month featuring Ariana Grande, according to online reports.

> Ariana Grande Fans' Sweetener Advice: 'Don't Pull Her, Put Your Phone Down & The Merch Stand Is A Frenzy!'

Fan account @ArianaToday on Twitter claim that the huge, potential collaboration will be released on 25th October. 'Good As Hell' was first released back in March 2016 and has slowly grown to become a worldwide hit in 2019.

Lizzo has covered Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' in the past and has previously spoken about wanting to work with the star.

During a Twitter Q&A in May, Lizzo responded to a fan's question about the singer: "I would love to do a song with Ariana Grande. We'll see what happens... that would be really fun."

This year has seen Lizzo's single 'Truth Hurts' go to Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and set the record for the most weeks at Number 1 for a female, rap artist unaccompanied by another act in the chart's history.

ACL Music Festival 2019
ACL Music Festival 2019. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande is in the UK at the moment on her Sweetener tour. The 26-year-old has thanked fans for being respectful towards her after videos showed her being pulled around at recent shows.

