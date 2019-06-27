Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus And Lana Del Rey Confirm Collaboration For Charlie’s Angels Movie Soundtrack

27 June 2019, 10:41 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 10:51

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey are the musical collaboration we never knew we needed.

Pop star queens Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey have been at the centre of collaboration rumours for weeks, with Ari teasing the news when she liked a post referencing the trio’s latest project.

Miley Cyrus Apologises For 'Trashing' Hip Hop & Admits She F***ed Up

And the singers have finally confirmed the news of their new track, with the ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker sharing a teaser for the new Charlie’s Angels soundtrack on Instagram.

Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus have teamed up for the Charlie's Angels soundtrack
Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus have teamed up for the Charlie's Angels soundtrack. Picture: Getty

She wrote alongside the short clip: “Trailer tomorrow.”

In the clip, the Charlie’s Angels logo can be seen above a spinning ‘uploading’ sign. Miley also shared the video to her own profile, writing alongside it: “WE ARE COMING” tagging Ariana and Lana del Rey in the post.

Lana didn’t post anything relating to the news on her own social media accounts, but she did reply to Ariana with a pink heart emoji.

The film, which will hit cinemas on 29th November, is directed by Elizabeth Banks and stars Ella Balinska, Aladdin actress Naomi Scott and Kristen Stewart.

Noah Cetineo will star in the new Charlie's Angels film
Noah Cetineo will star in the new Charlie's Angels film. Picture: Getty

In the first trailer for the reboot, Kristen Stewart can be seen backflipping and throwing punches as she asks: “Who steals humanitarian aid money?”

Twilight star Kristen plays the role of Sabrina Wilson, while Naomi stars as Elena Houghlin and Ella holds the role of Jane Kano.

Netflix fans will also recognise heartthrob leading man Noah Cetineo, who stars as Langston.

