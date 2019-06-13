Miley Cyrus Apologises For 'Trashing' Hip Hop & Admits She F***ed Up

Miley Cyrus apologises for comments on hip hop. Picture: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus dropped an official apology into a fan's YouTube comments about her comments about hip hop that saw many label her a 'culture vulture.'

Miley Cyrus has officially apologised for turning comments she made about hip hop in an interview back in 2017 after turning her back on the musical genre and leading many to label her a 'culture vulture' for profiting off of it before departing.

After dropping track '23' and album 'Bangerz' in 2013 which used heavy hip hop influences and producers, Miley eventually turned her back on the genre and its style, admitting in a Billboard interview in 2017 that:

"I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much 'Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c**k” -- I am so not that."

The comments caused uproar from people that criticised her for dipping in and out of the genre which has a rich and political history and making a whole lot of money from it before turning back to country and pop music.

Miley Cyrus apologises in YouTube comments. Picture: YouTube

Now, in response to a YouTube video by As Told By Kenya titled 'Miley Is My Problematic Fav...Sorry', the singer dropped into the comments.

She said: "Being silent is not like me at all. I am aware of my platform and have always used it the best way I know how and to shine a light on injustice."

"I want to start with saying I am sorry. I own the fact that saying 'This pushed me out of the hip hop scene a little' was insensitive, as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of 'the scene.'"

"There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have a lot learn about. Silence is a part of the problem and I refuse to be quiet anymore. My words became a divider in a time where togetherness and unity is crucial."

"I can not change what I said at that time, but I can say I am deeply sorry for the disconnect my words caused. Simply said: I f**ked up and I sincerely apologize."

"I’m committed to using my voice for healing, change, and standing up for what’s right. Miley."

