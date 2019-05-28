WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Details About Her Black Mirror Episode

Miley Cyrus spoke about her upcoming episode of Black Mirror, Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too, and gave a few details about her character.

Miley Cyrus is set to have a big month - not only is she dropping her EP, 'SHE IS COMING' - but the Hannah Montana star is set to appear in the fifth season of Black Mirror.

While chatting to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Miley said "I'm starting to think [Charlie Brooker] has a crystal ball or was watching me from some weird, creepy camera."

Miley Cyrus spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about Black Mirror. Picture: Capital

"Because it was so spot-on," continued the 'Wrecking Ball' singer, stating that her character - in the episode titled 'Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too' - was so similar to her.

Confirming that her character, Ashley, even lived in Malibu - as does Miley - the singer said that she had to take on the role as she believed it was written for about her.

"I think it's going to be different for Black Mirror fans, because there is a little bit more humour; it's still super dark and twisted, but there's also more humour than usual," continued the 26-year-old.

