Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Is The Ultimate Wedding Song & Here's The Proof

Proof Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar' will always be iconic! Picture: HarryStyles/YouTube/Alamy

By Capital FM

‘Watermelon Sugar’ by Harry Styles is showing no signs of slowing down as one of the biggest pop songs!

Harry Styles has had us all hooked with his bop ‘Watermelon Sugar’ since it first dropped in 2019 and it’s proving to still be a huge hit!

The track is part of his second album ‘Fine Line’, which has won an array of awards in the past two years.

In fact, the song brings fans so much joy that it was even played at a wedding recently and people couldn’t get enough of it!

Harry Styles Helps Fan Proposal During Love On Tour Show

'Watermelon Sugar' by Harry Styles is a fan-favourite song. Picture: Alamy

A bespoke band called The Function Band are known for their magical performances at special events and during a recent wedding in Mallorca, they took over the festivities with the bop.

Sharing a video on Instagram of the moment everyone got up from their seats to join in and sing along to Haz’s masterpiece, the caption read: “Middle of main course fun.

“Love how everyone gets up so quickly!”

Harry Styles dropped 'Watermelon Sugar' in 2019. Picture: HarryStyles/YouTube

If we’re honest, it looks like every Styler’s dream!

The comments were soon filled with fans tagging their friends and sharing how they envisioned their wedding with a good Harry-inspired soundtrack.

Can you blame them?!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital