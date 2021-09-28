Harry Styles Helps Fan Proposal During Love On Tour Show

Harry Styles stopped his show to help a fan proposal. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Harry Styles stopped one of his shows to help a fan proposal!

Harry Styles is the matchmaker we all need after he helped a fan get her boyfriend to propose to her in the middle of a show in Chicago.

During his Love On Tour shows, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star has been giving fans some amazing moments, including his iconic stage move and bringing back his famous tour lines from his One Direction days.

So, it’s only fitting that he plays Cupid where he can, too!

In a video shared on Twitter, Haz can be seen stopping his concert after spotting a fan’s sign, which read: “Convince my boyfriend to propose,” before he asks how long the couple has been together and what their names are.

Harry Styles stopped his show to help a fan proposal. Picture: Getty

After getting acquainted, Harry jokes: “What’s the hold up, Lucas? You love each other, you’re best friends, just do it.

“You don’t have to do it now, but she’s your best friend so do it. Give her what she wants.”

He continued: “Let me look in his eyes… yeah, he’s gonna do it. Again, doesn’t have to be now,” before repeatedly shouting “Do it now!”

The crowd was cheering and laughing while Harry introduced his next song ‘Canyoon Moon’.

“JUST PROPOSE!” - Harry shouting during Canyon Moon in Chicago, IL - September 25 (via @hwordstyles) pic.twitter.com/QbVd2zQf3R — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) September 26, 2021

Harry convincing a fan’s boyfriend to propose in Chicago, IL - September 25 (via @hwordstyles) pic.twitter.com/j8TKbrrTXd — HSD (@hsdaily) September 26, 2021

Harry congratulating a couple that got engaged during the show in Detroit, MI - September 20 (via @phhIuvr)

pic.twitter.com/Fz5DQZ06eU — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) September 21, 2021

He later even jokingly shouted, "JUST PROPOSE" during the track, and fans were in hysterics.

This isn’t the first proposal Harry has had during his Love On Tour shows, with another couple getting engaged in Detroit, and even making the ‘Adore You’ star seriously emotional in the process as he declared on stage: “Did you just get engaged in the middle of the song? Congratulations, I’m gonna cry!”

This comes after Harry gave a fan some relationship advice during a show in Detroit recently - and if that doesn’t prove Harry is in his ultimate love coaching phase, we don’t know what does!

