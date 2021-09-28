Harry Styles Helps Fan Proposal During Love On Tour Show

28 September 2021, 16:54

Harry Styles stopped his show to help a fan proposal
Harry Styles stopped his show to help a fan proposal. Picture: Getty/Twitter
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles stopped one of his shows to help a fan proposal!

Harry Styles is the matchmaker we all need after he helped a fan get her boyfriend to propose to her in the middle of a show in Chicago.

During his Love On Tour shows, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star has been giving fans some amazing moments, including his iconic stage move and bringing back his famous tour lines from his One Direction days.

Harry Styles’ Third Album ‘Set For Surprise Release Soon’

So, it’s only fitting that he plays Cupid where he can, too!

In a video shared on Twitter, Haz can be seen stopping his concert after spotting a fan’s sign, which read: “Convince my boyfriend to propose,” before he asks how long the couple has been together and what their names are.

Harry Styles stopped his show to help a fan proposal
Harry Styles stopped his show to help a fan proposal. Picture: Getty

After getting acquainted, Harry jokes: “What’s the hold up, Lucas? You love each other, you’re best friends, just do it.

“You don’t have to do it now, but she’s your best friend so do it. Give her what she wants.”

He continued: “Let me look in his eyes… yeah, he’s gonna do it. Again, doesn’t have to be now,” before repeatedly shouting “Do it now!”

The crowd was cheering and laughing while Harry introduced his next song ‘Canyoon Moon’.

He later even jokingly shouted, "JUST PROPOSE" during the track, and fans were in hysterics.

This isn’t the first proposal Harry has had during his Love On Tour shows, with another couple getting engaged in Detroit, and even making the ‘Adore You’ star seriously emotional in the process as he declared on stage: “Did you just get engaged in the middle of the song? Congratulations, I’m gonna cry!”

This comes after Harry gave a fan some relationship advice during a show in Detroit recently - and if that doesn’t prove Harry is in his ultimate love coaching phase, we don’t know what does!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood are the latest power couple

Jack Grealish And Girlfriend Sasha Attwood Dubbed ‘New Posh And Becks’ After Matching Brand Deals
Ex On The Beach is filming again!

Ex On The Beach Cast Love Island's Anton & Drag Race's A'Whora

TV & Film

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

Are Sex Education's Asa Butterfield and Mimi Keene actually dating?

Why Sex Education Fans Are Convinced Asa Butterfield & Mimi Keene Are Dating IRL

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance...

Taylor Swift Makes A Surprise Appearance At London Wedding

Perrie Edwards welcomed baby Axel in August

Perrie Edwards Just Shared A Really Cute Picture Of Her Baby Boy Axel

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him