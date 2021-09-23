Harry Styles Gave Fans Dating Advice During A Concert

Harry Styles had the most adorable on-stage moment. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles couldn't help but shed some dating wisdom on the crowd during his latest concert!

Harry Styles had yet another iconic moment on-stage as he continues the first leg of his Love On Tour in the States.

The mega-star always pays attention to the fan-made signs that pop up in the crowd, when Harry saw a plaque asking for dating advice he couldn't resist.

Here's the advice that the 'Golden' singer bestowed upon the audience...

He dedicated part of his show to giving fan advice. Picture: Getty

One concert-goer held up a sign at the 27-year-old's Detroit show that read: "Should I text him?"

Harry responded to the fan in the microphone: "I have a question for you, is he nice to you?"

The One Direction alumn quizzed the fan and their friend about the relationship in question, he addressed the crowd: "Okay, in my opinion, if you should [text him], it isn't even a question."

Thank you for having us Detroit! Can’t wait to see you again soon. Love, H. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 22, 2021

Harry Styles can't stop giving iconic stage moments. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram

Styles didn't mince his words when delivering his advice and fans couldn't get enough.

He said: "My personal opinion is that if there's any sort of games... trash, trash, trash."

The audience went wild after Harry dropped the truth bomb and it didn't take long for the iconic moment to make its way online.

THE BEST TOUR INTERACTION SO FAR in the wise words of harry styles: trash trash trash!!!!! pic.twitter.com/RiIg3h3G7m — el loves harry (@sunfIowerkissy) September 23, 2021

HE SAW A SIGN THAT SAID “SHOULD I TEXT HIM” AND HE SAID “IS HE NICE TO YOU? IF HES PLAYING GAMES WITH U THEN… TRASH TRASH TRASH.” HARRY STYLES SAID MEN ARE TRASH LISTEN TO HIM — rachel🦋 (@canyonmoonblu) September 23, 2021

Many took to Twitter to gush over his agony aunt ways, with one user wrote: "If harry styles said the guy I was texting was trash that's it. I'm deleting his number and blocking him from my life."

Another Styler posted: "NAH CUZ IMAGINE HARRY STYLES CALLING U TRASH [sic]."

“In my opinion, if there is any sort of game...... TRASH TRASH TRASH”

- Harry Styles, St.Paul 2021 pic.twitter.com/Ip8jVaW6HL — H | Trop™ : HSLoT Era ♡ (@sunflwrsinapril) September 23, 2021

my friends: get over him

me: no

harry styles: TRASH TRASH TRASH

me: ok king i'll listen to you — gabby (@gabby_frost) September 23, 2021

imagine a guy asking you why you didn't text him and you have to say "sorry harry styles told me not to and then he called you trash" 😭 — ali xx (@xorainbowlouis) September 23, 2021

From singing 1D classics like 'What Makes You Beautiful' to waving Pride flags on-stage, the 'Watermelon Sugar' has been racking up quite the impressive collection of unforgettable concert moments.

As Love On Tour continues, we're sure Harry will continue to treat us!

