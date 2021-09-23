Harry Styles Gave Fans Dating Advice During A Concert

23 September 2021, 13:05

Harry Styles had the most adorable on-stage moment
Harry Styles had the most adorable on-stage moment. Picture: Twitter/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles couldn't help but shed some dating wisdom on the crowd during his latest concert!

Harry Styles had yet another iconic moment on-stage as he continues the first leg of his Love On Tour in the States.

The mega-star always pays attention to the fan-made signs that pop up in the crowd, when Harry saw a plaque asking for dating advice he couldn't resist.

Why Harry Styles Won’t Perform 'To Be So Lonely'

Here's the advice that the 'Golden' singer bestowed upon the audience...

He dedicated part of his show to giving fan advice
He dedicated part of his show to giving fan advice. Picture: Getty

One concert-goer held up a sign at the 27-year-old's Detroit show that read: "Should I text him?"

Harry responded to the fan in the microphone: "I have a question for you, is he nice to you?"

The One Direction alumn quizzed the fan and their friend about the relationship in question, he addressed the crowd: "Okay, in my opinion, if you should [text him], it isn't even a question."

Harry Styles can't stop giving iconic stage moments
Harry Styles can't stop giving iconic stage moments. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram

Styles didn't mince his words when delivering his advice and fans couldn't get enough.

He said: "My personal opinion is that if there's any sort of games... trash, trash, trash."

The audience went wild after Harry dropped the truth bomb and it didn't take long for the iconic moment to make its way online.

Many took to Twitter to gush over his agony aunt ways, with one user wrote: "If harry styles said the guy I was texting was trash that's it. I'm deleting his number and blocking him from my life."

Another Styler posted: "NAH CUZ IMAGINE HARRY STYLES CALLING U TRASH [sic]."

From singing 1D classics like 'What Makes You Beautiful' to waving Pride flags on-stage, the 'Watermelon Sugar' has been racking up quite the impressive collection of unforgettable concert moments.

As Love On Tour continues, we're sure Harry will continue to treat us!

10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him