All The NSFW Signs Harry Styles’ Fans Are Taking To Love On Tour Shows

16 September 2021, 17:19

Harry Styles' fans have been taking a lot of signs to the Love On Tour shows
Harry Styles' fans have been taking a lot of signs to the Love On Tour shows. Picture: Getty/Twitter
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ fans are being seriously creative at his Love On Tour shows.

Harry Styles’ Love On Tour is underway and even though we’re only a few shows in, we’re obsessed with all of the content!

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star has been giving fans performances of a lifetime and we’re living for all of the photos and videos that have been circulating online.

Some fans have even gone to the lengths of making creative signs for the shows.

Your Guide To Harry Styles' Love On Tour Set List

And by the looks of things, Harry has been appreciating the jokes.

Let’s take a look at some of the signs that fans have taken to the tour.

Harry Styles fans have been taking some NSFW signs to Love On Tour
Harry Styles fans have been taking some NSFW signs to Love On Tour. Picture: Twitter
Harry Styles fans used his lyrics to create the signs
Harry Styles fans used his lyrics to create the signs. Picture: Twitter

Harry has also been treating fans to iconic performances of One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful' and even brought back his iconic whale stage move.

There's been a serious amount of videos and photos of his tour so far also right here - you're welcome!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Aimee Lou Wood and Connor Swindells are dating off-screen

Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood And Connor Swindells Are No Longer Together – A Timeline Of Their Relationship

Features

Here's a refresher on what happened last season

What Happened In Sex Education Season 2? A Recap Of The Last Episode

TV & Film

Liberty Poole opened up about life after Love Island

Here’s What Liberty Poole Is Doing Now After Love Island

Teddy Soares is reportedly set to strip naked in new TV show

Teddy Soares Is First Love Island 2021 Contestant To Land Huge TV Show

What time can you start watching Sex Education season 3?

What Time Is 'Sex Education' Series 3 Coming Out On Netflix?

TV & Film

Kanye West applauded Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look in a rare Instagram post

Kanye West’s Rare Kim Kardashian Post Is The Biggest Clue They’re Back Together Yet

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him