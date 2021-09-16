All The NSFW Signs Harry Styles’ Fans Are Taking To Love On Tour Shows

Harry Styles' fans have been taking a lot of signs to the Love On Tour shows. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ fans are being seriously creative at his Love On Tour shows.

Harry Styles’ Love On Tour is underway and even though we’re only a few shows in, we’re obsessed with all of the content!

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star has been giving fans performances of a lifetime and we’re living for all of the photos and videos that have been circulating online.

Some fans have even gone to the lengths of making creative signs for the shows.

And by the looks of things, Harry has been appreciating the jokes.

Let’s take a look at some of the signs that fans have taken to the tour.

Harry Styles fans have been taking some NSFW signs to Love On Tour. Picture: Twitter

Harry Styles fans used his lyrics to create the signs. Picture: Twitter

harry reacting to a fans sign. plss this was so funny i cant believe i got it on video. #hslot #harrystyles #hslotstlouis pic.twitter.com/SEGFrJRTrx — paige | HARRY TODAY (@oghoneymoonave) September 16, 2021

Harry laughing at a fan's sign

⤷ Denver, 7.9.21 #LoveOnTour pic.twitter.com/HgBFvXb81U — تحديثات ون دايركشن & زين (@1Darabicupdate_) September 8, 2021

Harry has also been treating fans to iconic performances of One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful' and even brought back his iconic whale stage move.

There's been a serious amount of videos and photos of his tour so far also right here - you're welcome!

