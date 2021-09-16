All The NSFW Signs Harry Styles’ Fans Are Taking To Love On Tour Shows
16 September 2021, 17:19
Harry Styles’ fans are being seriously creative at his Love On Tour shows.
Harry Styles’ Love On Tour is underway and even though we’re only a few shows in, we’re obsessed with all of the content!
The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star has been giving fans performances of a lifetime and we’re living for all of the photos and videos that have been circulating online.
Some fans have even gone to the lengths of making creative signs for the shows.
And by the looks of things, Harry has been appreciating the jokes.
Let’s take a look at some of the signs that fans have taken to the tour.
harry reacting to a fans sign. plss this was so funny i cant believe i got it on video. #hslot #harrystyles #hslotstlouis pic.twitter.com/SEGFrJRTrx— paige | HARRY TODAY (@oghoneymoonave) September 16, 2021
Harry reacting to a fan’s sign!— 1D Daily News (@1DDailyNew) September 16, 2021
#LoveOnTour #LoveOnTourStLouis #LoveOnTourStLouis pic.twitter.com/VAsHjD3gb6
Harry laughing at a fan's sign— تحديثات ون دايركشن & زين (@1Darabicupdate_) September 8, 2021
⤷ Denver, 7.9.21 #LoveOnTour pic.twitter.com/HgBFvXb81U
Harry has also been treating fans to iconic performances of One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful' and even brought back his iconic whale stage move.
There's been a serious amount of videos and photos of his tour so far also right here - you're welcome!
