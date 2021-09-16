Harry Styles Performs One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful' On Tour

Harry Styles performed the 2011 hit once more. Picture: Twitter/YouTube/Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles sang an iconic One Direction hit at his concert and we are not okay...

Harry Styles has been singing up a storm during a string of concerts for Love On Tour and now he's even treated fans to a One Direction throwback!

On Wednesday, during the mega star's St Louis show in Missouri, he gave a live rendition of 'What Makes You Beautiful' - it feels like 2011 all over again!

It's safe to say that the crowds went wild for the 1D number, here's everything that went down during Harry's latest show!

Harry Styles graces the stage with a 1D number. Picture: Getty

'What Makes You Beautiful' was the debut single from One Direction a whopping 10 years ago... the time goes so fast!

Luckily for Directioners, the song lives on in Harry's Love On Tour setlist! He gave a solo performance of the iconic tune whilst donning an orange metallic ensemble completed with a feather boa, of course.

The 27-year-old hitmaker also held onto a LGBTQI+ Pride flag as he sang his heart out to the bop.

Harry performing WMYB with sunglasses, a boa and a Pride flag in St. Louis, MO - September 15 (via tpwk.jess on Tiktok) pic.twitter.com/FOLYqD5YT2 — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) September 16, 2021

The exciting concert moment had stans getting sentimental about how far the X Factor alumn had come!

Many took to Twitter to compare the first time Harry debuted the track to his most recent performance of the unforgettable number.

harry styles // harry styles

singing wmyb // singing wmyb

in 2012 // in 2021 pic.twitter.com/JozDWZKlsB — ciᴸ࿐ I love you all. H (@iLTHIRLWALL91) September 16, 2021

Harry Styles is back on the road with Love On Tour. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram

Fans couldn't get enough of the decade-old song as it was sandwiched between the likes of the Don't Worry Darling actor's most recent hits such as 'Watermelon Sugar' and 'Golden'.

Hopefully, Styles will perform more One Direction tracks as Love On Tour progresses!

