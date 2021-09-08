All Of Harry Styles' Cutest Onstage Moments From 'Love On Tour' So Far

All the best moments from Harry Styles' Love On Tour. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles is finally on tour! As if attending a 'Love on Tour' concert wasn't enough, fans have been treated to a slew of Harry's incredible stage antics – here's why the internet can't stop talking about them.

Harry Styles' Love On Tour has officially begun after its electric opening night in Las Vegas at the beginning of September.

Since the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer's return to the stage, fans have been taking to the web to gush over his showmanship!

We Need A Moment To Process Harry Styles’ Unreleased ‘Golden’ Lyrics

Here are all the highlights thus far from Harry's return to touring...

Harry Styles returns to touring in a big way. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles' debuts new dance to 'Woman'

One fan, in particular, couldn't help but share their adoration for Harry's newest little jive to a track from his 2017 self-titled album.

'Woman' is the penultimate song on the debut studio record and a fan favourite, audiences were delighted to find out that it had made its way into the Love On Tour setlist.

THIS IS MY NEW FAVOURITE THING, NO ONE TALK TO ME #hslotdenver #harrystyles pic.twitter.com/2nYqgg7qKM — hallie (@HallieCarnie) September 8, 2021

A Styler took to Twitter to share a clip of the Policeman actor dancing up a storm during the Vegas leg of the tour, they captioned it: "THIS IS MY NEW FAVOURITE THING, NO ONE TALK TO ME."

The video taken from the front of the crowds shows Harry playfully bopping along to the instrumental as his band rocked out – all the while, Styles was making eye contact with the front row!

We're jealous.

Harry brings Black Lives Matter and bisexual flags on stage

The One Direction alum is no stranger to bringing flags on stage and shedding light on important issues – we're not surprised that he didn't buck that trend with his latest string of shows.

Not only did he sing his heart out with the Black Lives Matter flag in hand but he also borrowed a fan's bisexual pride flag.

Harry's performances continue to be a safe space that represents all of his fans – what an ally!

Harry Styles, live from Ball Arena #LoveOnTourDenver

9.7.21



📸: xorainbowlouis pic.twitter.com/PEWn4v4T8E — HL Daily On Tour (@HLDTour) September 8, 2021

One lucky concert-goer posted before and after photos from the flag she lent to the 'Golden' musician.

She wrote on Twitter: "BEFORE & AFTER HARRY TOOK MY BI FLAG TONIGHT."

BEFORE & AFTER HARRY TOOK MY BI FLAG TONIGHT @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/81WXMbcgmQ — nat ♡ TODAY (@callmebabyagain) September 8, 2021

Harry Styles is on the road once again. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram

Harry Styles laughs at fans joke in the crowd

Not only does the singer-turned-actor always put on a show-stopping performance, but he also shares sweet moments with attendees of his concerts.

In a video that made its way to Twitter, you can see Harry visibly chuckle at a funny sign held up by a crowd member.

HARRY LAUGHING AT MY JOKE OMG THIS IS THE BEST THING THAT HAS EVER HAPPENED TO ME #hslot #hslotdenver #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/nnTorXUbpr — kami HARRY DAY!!!! (@harrysgucciss) September 8, 2021

As he sang 'Sign Of The Times' he paused briefly to let out a laugh at the fan signage, Harry mouthed back to them "that's so good".

The fan, understandably, was elated and posted online: "HARRY LAUGHING AT MY JOKE OMG THIS IS THE BEST THING THAT HAS EVER HAPPENED TO ME."

Harry Styles' Love On Tour shows run until. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram

The North American leg of Harry's tour runs until late this year, so we can expect many more adorable onstage moments from the pop powerhouse.

Styles is finally back doing what he does best and we adore it!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital