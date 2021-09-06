Harry Styles' Fans React After One Direction's ‘Olivia’ Plays At Love On Tour Show

One Direction's bop 'Olivia' played at Harry Styles' Love On Tour pre-show. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

One Direction’s 2015 bop ‘Olivia’ played at Harry Styles’ Love On Tour pre-show and fans were sent into meltdown.

Harry Styles’ Love On Tour is well and truly underway after he played the first night of his tour in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star had fans super excited ahead of his highly-anticipated stage debut as they finally got to return to live shows.

Harry treated fans to a series of incredible moments throughout the evening, including his famous whale stage move and of course, his flawless performances.

However, one moment, in particular, has gone viral on social media, after Harry gave fans a little One Direction tribute during the pre-show.

Harry Styles opened his Love On Tour in Vegas. Picture: Getty

As fans were entering the venue, 1D’s 2015 hit ‘Olivia’ played and everyone was sent into a frenzy!

In a clip posted by a fan page, you can see hundreds of fans happily singing along to the bop and it’s giving us all the nostalgia.

One fan wrote: “This looks so fun UGH to be at a concert again sob.”

“THE VIBE I LOVE IT HERE,” another enthusiastically added.

Olivia by One Direction playing during the preshow. pic.twitter.com/0qJpQmKG8W — Harry and Niall Tour Updates! (@narryontours) September 5, 2021

Harry Styles made his 2021 tour debut over the weekend. Picture: Getty

One Direction's iconic bop 'Olivia' was played at Harry Styles' pre-show. Picture: Alamy

However, some were quick to poke fun at Haz playing the tune amid his romance with Olivia Wilde, who even made a rare appearance at the concert in support of her beau.

“Not Olivia playing!!! I know that’s right,” penned one person.

“Of course, he will make sure Olivia is still on the preshow setlist. And I think we all know why,” shared another.

“HE KNOWS WHAT HES DOING,” read another tweet.

